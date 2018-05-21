Daily Sun hires new reporter

— The Daily Sun has added a staff reporter who can help beef the coverage of community events, entertainment and more.

Jess Quick, 22, officially began covering news last week, but has written a few freelance stories in the preceding weeks.

Quick has also had several photographs published already in The Daily Sun.

“I’m eager to capture history as it unfolds every day,” she said.

Quick was born in Columbus, Miss., but she grew up in Prosser.

She was transplanted in Prosser when she was 8 years old and her family moved to the Yakima Valley.

After graduating from Prosser High School in 2014, she enrolled at Montana State University as an English major.

Quick initially wanted to become an teacher. But, after considering she has spent most of her life in a classroom, she decided she didn’t want to be confined to one for the rest of her life.

Returning to the lower valley, Quick began searching for a new path.

She got wind of an opportunity and applied with The Daily Sun. She started on May 16.

“I think the press is a very important aspect of society, and I find purpose in being a part of such a career field,” Quick said.

Quick is learning world of journalism is fast-paced, and she’s excited about learning.

Quick has been writing creatively since high school but has only recently begun writing news articles.

“She’s new at this, but I think she’ll do it,” Managing Editor Ted Escobar said.

Publisher Roger Harnack agreed, noting Quick will be filling a void being left by veteran journalist Julia Hart.

“Her enthusiasm for writing and learning will take her a long way,” he said.

Hart, who also serves as the mayor of Sunnyside, is retiring; her last day at the newspaper will be Thursday, May 24.

Hart will continue as the city’s first female mayor.