Kalen Johnson leads lower valley 1A qualifiers

— Kalen Johnson, who’s been perfect (4.0) in the classroom throughout her career at Zillah High School, was the team leader at the South Central Athletic Conference Track and Field Meet here May 19.

Johnson won two individual races and anchored the winning 1600 relay. She advanced to state, at Eastern Washington University from May 24-26, in all three events.

Advancing with her as district champions were her relay teammates, Kaia John, Addison Krueger and Madison Elizondo.

Elizondo also advanced individually, taking the district title in the 800.

Only Zillah girls, among lower valley track and field athletes, won titles. Numerous Zillah boys and girls placed high enough to get to state.

The Leopards finished second to Connell in the girls meet. The Zillah boys finished second to LaSalle.

Granger, Zillah results follow:

Boys

100 — 5. Keanu Cantu, G, 11.72; 8. Jace Ziegler, Z. 12.11

200 — 5. Ziegler, Z, 23.75; 8. Cantu, G, 25.30.

400 — 3. Andrew Olson, Z, 53.81; 5. Ehan Boiselle, Z, 56.63.

800 — 2. Wade Koerner, Z, 2:03.57; 6. Ian Redfield, Z, 2:09.52.

1600 — 2. Nate Mendoza, Z, 4:36.96; 4. Alfonso Price, G 4:40.82.

3200 — 2. Price, G, 9:49,78; Mendoza, Z, 10:08.81; 8. Abel Troncoso, Z, 10:43.71.

110 Hurdles — 2. Justin Favilla, Z, 16.00; 8. Jonathan Ornelas, G, 20.19.

300 Hurdles — 7. Sydney John, Z, 43.88; 8. Ornelas, G, 45.52.

400 Relay — 5. Zillah (Dawson Husted, Ziegler, Tritan DeOchoa, Juan Avalos), 46.78.

1600 Relay — 2. Zillah (John, Olson, Koerner, Ziegler), 3:34.28.

Shot — 4. Jose Mendoza, G, 45-1 ½; 7. Alex Cuevas, Z, 43-6 ½.

Discus — 3. Mario Bermudez, G, 143-7 ½; 6. Cuevas, Z, 125-8.

Javelin — 6. Cuevas, Z, 145-2; 7. Parker VanDeGraaf, Z, 14-5.

High jump — 5. Husted, Z, 5-6; 6 VanDeGraaf, 5-6.

Long jump — 4. Ornelas, G, 19-7 ¼; 8. Husted, Z, 19-1.

Triple jump — 8. Adrian Torres, Z, 36-10 ¼.

Girls

100 — 4. Kacie Wiersma, Z, 13.44, 7. Laramie Vargas, Z, 14.18.

200 — 6. Samantha Bowman, Z, 27.81

400 — 4. Kaia John, Z, 1:04.97.

800 — 1. Madison Elizondo, Z, 2:24.01.

1600 — 1. Kalen Johnson, Z, 5:22.12; 6. Faith Mason, Z, 6:03.42; 7. Hayley Mason, Z, 6:04.43.

3200 — 1. Johnson, Z, 11:31.53; H. Mason, Z, 12:50.34; F. Mason, Z, 13:06.46.

100 Hurdles — 4. Jenny Nobbs, 17.18; 8. Jay Equihua, 19.32.

400 Relay — 5. Zillah (Vargas, Angelica Cortes, Belgica Monroy, Wiersma) 55.90.

800 Relay — 5. Zillah (Bowman, Elizondo, Addison Krueger, John) 1:50.59.

1600 Relay — 1. (John, Krueger, Elizondo, Johnson), 4:11.68.

Shot put — Lily Stewart, G, 32-10 ½; 5. Emma Stewart, G, 32-0.

Discus — 6. L. Stewart, G, 101-0; 8. Kelsea Nunes, Z, 93-5 ½.

Javelin — 4. Karissa Delp, Z, 105-10; 8. Ariela Solorio, G, 96-7.

High jump — Cortes, Z, 4-4.

Triple jump — 3. Bowman, Z, 35-5 ¼.