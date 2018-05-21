Perez to compete in three state events

EPHRATA — Toppenish junior Wilber Perez won one event and advanced to state in three at the Central Washington 2A Athletic Conference’s district track and field meet here on May 18.
Perez and Toppenish’s Anthony Sanchez were the only winners among lower valley schools. Perez won the 300 hurdles with a time of 39.87 seconds. Sanchez won the 800 in a time of 1:59.71
The state meet will take place at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma from May 24-26.
Lower valley 2A results (Top 4 to state) follow:
Boys
100 — 7. Paul Hudak, P, 11.69.
800 — 1. Anthony Sanchez, T. 1:59.71; 5. Lorenzo Alvarado, W, 2:05.41; 8. Bryce DeLaRosa, G, 2:08.93.
1600 — 6. Adrian Benitez, G, 4:45.1; 7. Haiden Drury, T, 4:47.77.
3200 — 7. Drury, T, 10:20.38.
110 Hurdles — 3. Wilber Perez, T, 15.80; 5. Cody Teevens, P, 16.32.
300 Hurdles — 1. Perez, T, 39.87; 6 Levi VerMulm, P, 41.88; 7. D.J. Saunders, G, 43.55.
400 relay — 3. Toppenish (Perez, Favian Paredes-Lopez, Manuel Felan, Chris Grant), 44.27; 7. Prosser (Hudak, Will Thompson, Garrett Wheele, Jake Gray), 45.37.
1600 relay — 5. Toppenish (Perez, Grant, Paredes-Lopez, Sanchez), 3:31.28; 7. Wapato (Alvarado, Reece Vivette, Manuel Delgadillo, Deshawn Tahkeal), 3:41.79.
Shot put — 8. Rudy Hernandez, W, 41-5 ¾.
High jump — 7. Oliver Davis, P, 5-8; 8. Levi VerMulm, P, 5-8.
Pole vault — 2. Ricardo Abarca, G, 13.7.
Long jump — 6. Thompson, P, 20-9 ½; 7. Abarca, P, 20-6 ½.
Triple jump — 2. Delgadillo, W, 42-10 ½; 4. Thompson, 42-2 ½.
Girls
100 — 3. Emily Moon, P, 12.79, 7. Madyison Cooper, P, 13.20.
200 — 4. Moon, P, 26.00; Cooper, P, 26.35.
400 — 3. Janealle Sutterlict, W, 1:01.42; 5, Lakota Miller, W, 1:01.88.
300 hurdles — 7. Natalia VerMulm, P, 51.02; Andrea Laurean, G, 53.94.
400 relay — 4. Prosser (Natalie Norell, Jenna Schnellbach, Cooper, Moon), 52.26; 7. Toppenish (Selene Alvarez, Eve Anaya, Anrea Inguanzo, Noemi Mendoza), 53.02.
800 relay — 3. Prosser (Norell, Schnellbach, Cooper, Moon), 1:46.88.
1600 relay — 5. Wapato (Ashtynn Husted, Faith Jacob, Miller, Sutterlict), 4:17.74;
Shot put — 3. Micayla Wallahee, T, 38-2 ¾; 5. Abby Rodriguez, P, 38- ¼.
Discus— 2. Wallahee, T, 123-1; 6. Estrella Bulgarin, W, 105-5 ¾.
Pole vault — 4. Eliza Buttars, P. 9-0; 8. VerMulm, P, 8-0.
Triple jump — 6. Patricia Hickey, W, 35-1.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment