Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE

MAY 18

Suspicious activity on Nicka Road.

Juvenile problem on West Second Street.

Trespassing on Division Street.

Suicidal person on Westridge Drive.

Residential alarm on East Second Street.

Suspicious activity on Glen Street.

Animal problem on East Washington Street.

Parking problem on West Second Street.

Suspicious activity on Avenue D.

Animal problem on West Second Street.

Disorderly conduct at West Second Street and Avenue D.

Animal problem on East Second Street.

Informational call on West Second Street.

Resident assist on East Second Street.

Domestic call on West Fifth Street.

Traffic hazard on Butternut Road.

Court order violation on East Wine Country Road.

Resident assist on Wyant Way.

Malicious mischief on Queen Street.

Business alarm on East Wine Country Road.

MAY 19

Assist agency on West Madison Avenue.

Domestic call on West Second Street.

Assist agency on East Edison Avenue, Sunnyside.

Welfare check on Grandridge Road.

Trespassing on West Fifth Street.

Assist agency on Crescent Drive.

Welfare check on West Fifth Street.

Crash on West Wine Country Road.

Traffic hazard on North Fifth Street.

Hit-and-run crash on Grandridge Road.

Noise complaint on Opal Avenue.

Assist agency on Fifth Avenue, Mabton.

MAY 20

Assist agency on East Yakima Valley Highway, Sunnyside.

Animal problem on West Fifth Street.

Malicious mischief on west Fourth Street.

Malicious mischief on Princeville Road.

Malicious mischief on Princeville Road.

Vehicle prowl on Butternut Road.

Hit-and-run crash on Carriage Square Drive.

Parking problem on Eberle Place.

Unsecure premises on North elm Street.

Animal problem on Rainier Drive.

Driving under the influence on Zorada Road.

Court order violation on Cedar Street.

Suspicious activity on Velma Avenue.

Resident assist on Cedar Street.

MAY 21

Overdose on Division Street.

GRANGER POLICE

MAY 18

Animal problem at East Third and East E streets.

Malicious mischief on Eagle Nest Road.

Non-injury crash on Bailey Avenue.

Business alarm on Bailey Avenue.

MAY 19

Resident assist on Sixth Avenue.

Runaway juvenile on Harris Avenue.

Animal problem on Sixth Avenue.

Residential alarm on Fourth Street.

Theft on Sunnyside Avenue.

Assault on Bailey Avenue.

MAY 20

Vehicle theft on East E Street.

Juvenile problem on Bailey Avenue.

MAY 21

Domestic call on Fifth Street.

MABTON POLICE

MAY 18

Suspicious activity on Main Street.

MAY 19

Noise complaint on West Madison Avenue.

Assault on East Edison Avenue.

Traffic stop at Washington and Main streets.

Traffic stop at B and Third streets.

Suspicious activity on Raymond Lane.

Non-injury crash at Forsell and Puterbaugh roads, Grandview.

Shots reported fired on Third Avenue.

Domestic call on Main Street.

Noise complaint on Fifth Avenue.

MAY 20

Traffic hazard on East Euclid Road.

Welfare check on B Street.

Unwanted guest on Main Street.

Assist agency at Reeves and Cemetery roads, Sunnyside.

Court order violation on Cedar Street.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

MAY 18

Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.

Suspicious activity at South First Street and East Edison Avenue.

Malicious mischief on Upland Drive.

Assault on East Edison Avenue.

Attempt to locate on Decatur Avenue.

Administrative duties on Homer Street.

Prisoner transport on West Wine Country Road, Grandview.

Malicious mischief on Cemetery Road.

Assist agency on Homer Street.

Suspicious activity on Outlook road.

Traffic offense at Scoon Road and Patrick Court.

Resident assist on West Nicolai Avenue.

Welfare check at South Sixth Street and East Lincoln Avenue.

Unwanted guest on East Lincoln Avenue.

Domestic call on Cemetery Road.

Lost property on Sunset Place.

Resident assist on East Edison Avenue.

Attempt to locate on East Lincoln Avenue.

Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.

Welfare check on East Lincoln Avenue.

Welfare check on East Lincoln Avenue.

Unwanted guest on East Ida Belle Street.

Traffic hazard on Interstate 82, off-ramp at Exit 67.

Animal problem on East Lincoln Avenue.

Juvenile problem on North 16th Street.

Found property on Yakima Valley Highway.

Animal problem at South First Street and Parkland Drive.

Traffic offense on Emerald road.

Resident assist on South Sixth Street.

Court order service on Allen Road.

Theft on Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious activity on North Fourth Street.

Assist agency on South First Street.

Weapon offense on West Lincoln Avenue.

Residential alarm on North 15th Street.

Noise complaint on Harvest Place.

MAY 19

Noise complaint on West Madison Avenue.

Suspicious activity on Hemlock Avenue.

Assault on East Edison Avenue.

Suspicious activity on Cemetery Road.

Suspicious activity on Parkland Drive.

Business alarm on East South Hill Road.

Juvenile problem on South 16th Street.

Trespassing on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Noise complaint on East Lincoln Avenue.

Resident assist at Allen and Waneta roads.

Warrant service at South 16th Street and East Lincoln Avenue.

Theft on South Sixth Street.

Welfare check on East Kearney Avenue.

Threats on South 16th Street.

Noise complaint on South Eighth Street.

Resident assist on West Maple Avenue.

Traffic offense on East Lincoln Avenue.

Parking proglem on East Edison Avenue.

Warrant Service on East Maple Way.

Threats on East Lincoln Avenue.

Fraud on East Lincoln Avenue.

Resident assist on South 16th Street.

Resident assist on East Lincoln Avenue.

Missing person on Hilzer alley.

Traffic offense on South 11th Street.

Assist agency on South First Street.

Traffic offense on West Yakima Valley Highway.

Warrant service at Yakima Valley Highway and Homer Street.

Noise complaint on Saul road.

Welfare check on Scoon Road.

Noise complaint on Reeves Way.

Suspicious activity on East Edison Avenue.

Traffic hazard on West Edison Avenue.

Domestic call at South 11th Street and East Decatur Avenue.

MAY 20

Attempt to locate on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Trespassing on East Edison Avenue.

Disorderly conduct on Yakima Valley Highway.

Driving under the influence at Allen Road and South 16th Street.

Prisoner transport on Homer Street.

Disorderly conduct on Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious activity on Maple Grove Road.

Lobby contact on Homer Street.

Welfare check at South Seventh Street and East Franklin Avenue.

Welfare check at East Decatur Avenue and South 11th Street.

Non-injury crash on South 16th Street.

Custodial interference on Ida Belle Lane.

Malicious mischief on South 11th Street.

Resident complaint on McClain Drive.

Traffic hazard at East Lincoln and Hemlock avenues.

Welfare check on Ayrshire Street.

Traffic offense on Blaine Avenue.

Assist agency at Reeves and Cemetery roads.

Business alarm on South Sixth Street.

Suspicious activity on Doolittle Avenue.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Suspicious activity on Riverside Terrace.

Suspicious activity on Waneta Road.

Domestic call on Barnes Court.

Assist agency on South First Street.

Assist agency on Snipes Pump Road.

Suspicious activity at South 10th Street and East Harrison Avenue.

Domestic call on Federal Way.

Domestic call on Tacoma Avenue.

Driving under the influence at East Edison Avenue and South 16th Street.

MAY 21

Crash on Alexander Road.

Burglary on East Yakima Valley Highway.

WAPATO POLICE

MAY 18

Animal problem on East D Street.

MAY 19

Assist agency on Campbell Road.

Wanted person on West Second Street.

Weapon offense on North Track Road.

Noise complaint on West C Street.

Domestic call on Highline Drive.

MAY 20

Intoxicated person on South Yakima Avenue.

Traffic stop on North Wapato Avenue.

Vehicle theft on North Central Avenue.

Crash at U.S. 97 and West First Street.

Assist agency on Ivy Street.

Theft on West First Street.

Assist agency on East Fourth Street.

Suicidal person on South Wapato Avenue.

Civil matter on East Fourth Street.

Suspicious activity on West Elizabeth Street.

MAY 21

Abuse or neglect on South Wapato Avenue.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

MAY 18

Prisoner transport on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Livestock incident on state Highway 24, Sunnyside.

Informational call on Fountain Boulevard, Zillah.

Lewd conduct on Mamachat Lane, Wapato.

Informational call on Pleasant Avenue, Grandview.

Suspicious activity on Plank Road, Toppenish.

Assist agency on Old McCoy Road, Toppenish.

Domestic call on Cemetery Road, Sunnyside.

Recovered stolen vehicle on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Fraud on Cody Lane, Sunnyside.

Welfare check at North Wildwood and North Wapato roads, Wapato.

Business alarm on Independence Road, Sunnyside.

Welfare check at West Wapato and Harrah roads, Wapato.

Domestic call on Thorp Road, Wapato.

Traffic hazard at Campbell and Progressive roads, Toppenish.

Animal problem on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Welfare check on Sunnyside Mabton Road, Sunnyside.

Assist agency at South Wapato and McDonald roads, Wapato.

Noise complaint at Vance and Ferry roads, Mabton.

Noise complaint on Monroe Street, Mabton.

Hit-and-run crash on U.S. 97, Wapato.

Unwanted guest on Burke Road, Wapato.

Domestic call on Lombard Loop Road, Wapato.

Non-injury crash on Bailey Avenue, Granger.

MAY 19

Unwanted guest on Grandview Pavement Road, Grandview.

Assist agency on Campbell Road, Wapato.

Traffic hazard on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Theft on East McDonald Road, Toppenish.

Livestock incident at Yakima Valley Highway and Parker Heights Road, Wapato.

Injury crash at Lateral A and Larue roads, Toppenish.

Animal problem on Olmstead Road, Grandview.

Domestic call on Snipes Pump Road, Sunnyside.

Death investigation on Larue Road, Toppenish.

Non-injury crash on West Wapato Road, Wapato.

Suspicious activity on Lateral A Road, Wapato.

Residential alarm on Beckner Alley, Sunnyside.

Resident assist on Pansy Lane, Wapato.

Found property on Ashue Road, Toppenish.

Shots reported fired on Pansy Lane, Wapato.

Theft on East Jones Road, Wapato.

Resident complaint on East Allen Road, Sunnyside.

Domestic call on Buena Road, Buena.

Weapon offense on North Track Road, Toppenish.

Overdose on West Wapato Road, Wapato.

Assault on Eagan Road, Wapato.

Theft on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Traffic stop at Lateral A and Kays roads, Wapato.

Hit-and-run crash at Yakima Valley Highway and Nelson Road, Wapato.

Noise complaint on Durham Road, Zillah.

Resident assist on D Street, Outlook.

Domestic call on state Highway 22, Mabton.

Residential alarm on Emerald Road, Sunnyside.

Theft on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Resident assist on West First Street, Wapato.

Noise complaint on East Centennial Drive, Zillah.

Suspicious activity at Lateral B and Lateral 1 roads, Wapato.

Traffic hazard at Lateral A and Jones roads, Toppenish.

Domestic call on Highline Drive, Wapato.

Noise complaint on Penn Avenue, Sunnyside.

Fireworks on Puterbaugh Road, Grandview.

Civil matter on Waneta Road, Grandview.

Noise complaint at Crewport and Beam roads, Granger.

MAY 20

Overdose on East McDonald Road, Toppenish.

Assist agency on Old Goldendale Road, Toppenish.

Intoxicated person on South Yakima Avenue, Wapato.

Disorderly conduct on Yakima Valley Highway, Sunnyside.

Suspicious activity on McDonald Road, Toppenish.

Traffic hazard on West Wapato Road, Wapato.

Suspicious activity on Rocky Ford Road, Toppenish.

Non-injury crash on South Wapato Road, Wapato.

Non-injury crash at East Euclid and Bus roads, Mabton.

Business alarm on Nightingale Road, Wapato.

Animal problem on West Wapato Road, Wapato.

Resident assist on West Second Street, Wapato.

Abandoned vehicle on Yakima Valley Highway, Zillah.

Malicious mischief on D Street, Outlook.

Assist agency on Interstate 82, Milepost 63, Outlook.

Crash at U.S. Highway 97 and West First Street, Wapato.

Business alarm on First Avenue, Outlook.

Juvenile problem on Win Acres Road, Wapato.

Welfare check on Jesse Farias Way, Wapato.

Residential alarm on Lateral A Road, Toppenish.

Malicious mischief on Hoffer Road, Wapato.

Resident assist on North Camas Road, Wapato.

Residential alarm on state Highway 22, Toppenish.

Residential alarm on Factory Road, Sunnyside.

Unwanted guest on Lateral A Road, Toppenish.

Theft at Reeves and Cemetery roads, Sunnyside.

Trespassing at Horschel and Hoffer roads, Wapato.

Vehicle theft on South Wapato Avenue, Wapato.

Suspicious activity on Campbell Road, Wapato.

Noise complaint on Hoffer Road, Wapato.

Animal problem on Ashue Road, Wapato.

Animal problem on South Third Street, Mabton.

Suspicious activity on Van Belle Road, Outlook.

Informational call on Vista Ridge Road, Wapato.

Weapon offense on Snipes Pump Road, Sunnyside.

Welfare check on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Mental subject on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Assault on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

MAY 21

Assist agency on South Wapato Avenue, Wapato.

Hit-and-run crash on Emerald Road, Sunnyside.

Assist agency on Huli Circle, Wapato.

ZILLAH POLICE

MAY 18

Informational call on Second Avenue.

Business alarm on First Avenue.

Assist agency on North D Street, Toppenish.

Resident assist at First Avenue and Second street.

Traffic offense at Vintage Valley Parkway and First Avenue.

MAY 19

Domestic call on South G Street, Toppenish.

Residential alarm on Maple Way.

Residential alarm on Maple Way.

Non-injury crash on Second Avenue.

MAY 20

Animal problem on Zillah West Road.

Welfare check on Vintage Valley Parkway.

Animal problem on Miles Drive.

Animal problem on Fifth Street.

Suspicious activity on Nob Hill Avenue.

Domestic call on West Sixth Avenue, Toppenish.