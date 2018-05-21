Senior Follies raises $915

SUNNYSIDE — The Sunnyside High School Class of 2018 put on a night of singing, dancing, acting and even some poetry Saturday night.
Not only was the entertainment a blast, but the show raked in $915 for the American Cancer Society.
The tradition of the Senior Follies has been in place since 1978 in honor of a student fighting cancer.
This year’s follies paid tribute to the Class of ‘78 with a heart-warming spectacle of a single candle at center stage and a playing of the graduation speech given by the class’ cancer patient.
That was followed by performers presenting a rose to members of the class.
