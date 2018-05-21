Daily Sun logo

Senior Follies raises $915

Sunnyside High School students, from left, Erin Stanton, Anthony Moyer, Justin Theobald and Annabelle Perry perform their skit, Farmersononnnly.com during the annual Senior Follies on Saturday night, May 19.

Photo by Jess Quick
Sunnyside High School students, from left, Erin Stanton, Anthony Moyer, Justin Theobald and Annabelle Perry perform their skit, Farmersononnnly.com during the annual Senior Follies on Saturday night, May 19.

By Jess Quick

As of Monday, May 21, 2018

﻿

SUNNYSIDE — The Sunnyside High School Class of 2018 put on a night of singing, dancing, acting and even some poetry Saturday night.

Not only was the entertainment a blast, but the show raked in $915 for the American Cancer Society.

The tradition of the Senior Follies has been in place since 1978 in honor of a student fighting cancer.

This year’s follies paid tribute to the Class of ‘78 with a heart-warming spectacle of a single candle at center stage and a playing of the graduation speech given by the class’ cancer patient.

That was followed by performers presenting a rose to members of the class.

﻿

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News and Information from our Community Partners

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS