SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE 2018 - 05

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SUNNYSIDE, WASHINGTON, AMENDING SECTION 14.08.030 OF THE SUNNYSIDE MUNICIPAL CODE "CONSTRUCTION OR ALTERATION" OF ALL BUILDINGS AT THE AIRPORT

Date Approved: May 14, 2018

Signatories: Julia Hart, Mayor

Deborah Estrada, MMC, City Clerk

Eric Ferguson, City Attorney

Publish: May 21, 2018 Daily Sun News

A complete copy of the full text of this Ordinance is available online at www.sunnyside-wa.gov/ordinances.

May 21, 2018