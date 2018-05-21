SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE 2018 - 05
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SUNNYSIDE, WASHINGTON, AMENDING SECTION 14.08.030 OF THE SUNNYSIDE MUNICIPAL CODE "CONSTRUCTION OR ALTERATION" OF ALL BUILDINGS AT THE AIRPORT
Date Approved: May 14, 2018
Signatories: Julia Hart, Mayor
Deborah Estrada, MMC, City Clerk
Eric Ferguson, City Attorney
Publish: May 21, 2018 Daily Sun News
A complete copy of the full text of this Ordinance is available online at www.sunnyside-wa.gov/ordinances.
