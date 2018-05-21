Daily Sun logo

SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE 2018 - 05

As of Monday, May 21, 2018

SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE 2018 - 05

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SUNNYSIDE, WASHINGTON, AMENDING SECTION 14.08.030 OF THE SUNNYSIDE MUNICIPAL CODE "CONSTRUCTION OR ALTERATION" OF ALL BUILDINGS AT THE AIRPORT

Date Approved: May 14, 2018

Signatories: Julia Hart, Mayor

Deborah Estrada, MMC, City Clerk

Eric Ferguson, City Attorney

Publish: May 21, 2018 Daily Sun News

A complete copy of the full text of this Ordinance is available online at www.sunnyside-wa.gov/ordinances.

PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS

May 21, 2018

﻿

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News and Information from our Community Partners

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS