Sunnyside Fire Department Calls

MAY 17

Aid call on Rouse Road. Canceled.

Aid call on North Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Burn pile at Heffron and SW Crescent avenues. Extinguished.

MAY 18

Aid call on Federal Way. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on East Ida Belle Street. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on Otis Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on Otis Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on Yakima Valley Highway. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on Van Belle Road. Canceled.

Assist agency on South Sixth Street.

Airlift patient transported from a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on Alexander Road. No transport.

MAY 19

Aid call on East Allen Road. Lift assist provided.

Call on East Yakima Valley Highway. Canceled.

Aid call on Larue Road, Toppenish. Canceled.

Aid call on South Sixth Street. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Advanced life support patient transported from a Sunnyside hospital to a Yakima hospital.

Controlled burn response.

Aid call on South Second Avenue, Outlook. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

MAY 20

Aid call on East Yakima Valley Highway. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on South 16th Street. No transport.

Basic life support patient transported from a Sunnyside hospital to a residence.

Aid call on F Street, Outlook. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Fire alarm on South Fourth Street. Accidental alarm.

MAY 21

Aid call on Hudson Road, Outlook. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.