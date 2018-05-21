Sunnyside woman to lead sales team in Oregon

SUNNYSIDE — U.S. Cellular has named Vanessa Leija of Sunnyside as its sales manager in Central Oregon.
Leija will lead Central Oregon associates in selecting plans and devices for customers. She has eight years of wireless sales experience.
Leija was born in Guayaquil, Ecuador, and has lived in Sunnyside, since she was 14.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment