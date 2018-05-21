YAKIMA COUNTY HAS BEEN AWARDED FEDERAL FUNDS MADE AVAILABLE THROUGH THE DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY (DHS)/FEDERAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY UNDER THE EMERGENCY FOOD AND SHELTER NATIONAL BOARD PROGRAM.

Yakima County has been chosen to receive $180,924.00 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency and consist of representatives from American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of Churches of Christ in the USA, Jewish Federation of North America, Salvation Army and United Way Worldwide. The Local Board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high need areas around the country.

A Local Board made up of United Way Central Washington, Red Cross, Catholic Charities, Salvation Army, Yakima Neighborhood Health Services, Northwest Community Action Center, Yakima Valley Conference of Governments, Triumph Treatment Center, Sunrise Outreach Center, Generating Hope, People for People, Work Source and Yakima Rotary Food Bank will determine how the funds awarded to Yakima County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The Local Board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.

Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary non-profits or units of government. 2) Be eligible to receive Federal funds. 3) Have an accounting system. 4) Practice non-discrimination. 5) Have demonstrated the capacity to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs. 6) If they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.

Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Programs funds must contact Ken Trainor at 221 East Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. Yakima WA 98901 or call 509-225-9310 or email kent@socyakima.com for an application. The deadline for applications to be received is June 4th 2018.

