Bomb scare was forgotten science project

— A suspicious item left in the parking lot of the local Domino’s Pizza on Chardonnay Avenue on May 17 was a forgotten science project.

Police were alerted to the object in front of the eatery just before 11 p.m. and it was determined it wasn’t an explosive in the early morning hours of May 18.

A glass jar containing a liquid was encased within another glass jar, Public Information Officer Mark Cole said.

The day of the investigation, a student at the High School talked to a school security officer, letting him know he accidentally forgot his science fair project in the parking lot on Chardonnay Avenue, Cole said in an up-dated press release.

“The student stated he had been attempting to make a replica of an Oceanic Vent for his science fair project,” Cole said.

The science fair took place the evening of May 17, and the student went out to eat with friends afterward, Cole said.

The project began leaking in the student’s vehicle, so he placed it outside the car. When he left the eatery, he forgot about the project, Cole said.

Police were able to confirm the information from the student, speaking with School District officials. Notes for the project were also obtained to bolster the student’s version of the incident, Cole said.

Not knowing whether the container was an explosive on May 17, police called in the Richland Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit and closed Chardonnay to any traffic, he said.

Businesses in the area were empty at the time, so there weren’t any evacuations, Cole said.

A thermal imager was used by the Richland unit to see if the jars were emitting unusual heat, he said.

A Hanford Patrol Explosive K-9 Unit was also used to check the item, Cole said.

Neither unit detected ex-plosives, he said.

Richland Lt. Chris Lee said samples of the liquid were not taken before the explosives unit from his department completed a render safe detonation at the scene.