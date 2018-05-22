Duo threatens to kill owners of stolen planter Fled scene on stolen ATV

— Two men from the area face first-degree assault charges after threatening the owners of a stolen half wine barrel planter.

Ruben Antonio Bravo, 21, of Outlook and David Emanuel Lopez, 21, of Sunnyside were in Yakima County Superior Court May 21 for a preliminary hearing.

Bravo is in Yakima County Jail on a $40,000 bond facing charges of first-degree assault, eluding, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and third-degree theft.

Lopez posted bail, but faces first-degree assault, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and third-degree theft charges.

Both are scheduled for arraignment June 4.

The pair were arrested Sunday, May 20, by Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies, court records show.

At about 5:30 p.m. deputies were dispatched to 3230 Cemetery Road.

Larry and Todd Wheeler told deputies they confronted a group of individuals on All-Terrain Vehicles after a large half wine barrel planter was stolen from a front yard, records show.

Bravo and Lopez, who’d been riding together on a Honda 4-wheeler, were confronted as the other riders fled the property, records show.

The Wheelers said the suspects argued with them and armed themselves with rifles and a shotgun from the ATV, records show.

Bravo and Lopez pointed the weapons at the victims, threatening to kill the men, records show.

The Wheelers backed away and the suspects left the property, records show.

Deputy Derek Artz was responding to a 9-1-1 call from Todd Wheeler and spotted an ATV turning onto Arrowsmith Road and activated his lights as he followed the ATV, records show.

As the ATV approached Scoon Road, the passenger got off, and the driver accelerated, records show.

A Sunnyside Police officer could be seen laying a spike strip ahead of the pursuit, the deputy noted in a narrative submitted to the courts.

The driver of the ATV, later identified as Bravo, also appeared to have seen the spike strip, the deputy said.

Artz stopped the ATV and left his patrol vehicle with his gun drawn, records show.

After trying to talk to the deputy, Bravo complied with the orders given him, records show.

The Sunnyside Police officer at the scene, officer Nathan Porter, placed Bravo in handcuffs and the deputy retraced the path of the pursuit to locate the ATV passenger, later identified as Lopez.

Artz found a rifle laying on Scoon Road, and shortly after, located Lopez and two more guns nearby, records show.

Lopez complied with the deputy, who arrested him at gunpoint, records show.

Following the arrests, Artz learned the ATV Bravo was driving had been reported stolen from a farm in the vicinity, records show.