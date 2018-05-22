Mabton man bail set at $500,000 for rape Suspect wanted to flee country

— A Mabton man is in the Yakima County Jail on a $500,000 bond after being arrested for first-degree rape, first-degree burglary, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and fourth-degree assault.

Ubaldo Castellanos-Munguia, 47, was arrested after attempting to gain permission to leave the country May 18 by Sunnyside and Mabton Police for a sexual assault on May 5, court records show.

His preliminary hearing in Yakima County Superior Court was May 21.

Sunnyside officer Melissa Rivas assisted Mabton Police with the investigation, submitting a declaration of probable cause to the courts.

She interviewed the 42-year-old rape victim, who said Munguia forced his way into her apartment and assaulted her 11-year-old daughter before committing the rape, records show.

The mother said she confronted Munguia following the rape, and he pulled out a gun, records show.

He didn’t point the gun at her, but she screamed, and he fled her apartment through a window to the bedroom they were in, records show.

The woman identified Munguia from a photo line-up, records show.

Munguia was arrested at the Sunnyside Department of Corrections Office while he was attempting to get permission to leave the country, records show.

“Munguia was attempting to go to Mexico,” Rivas said in the probable cause documents.