Main office of Yakima County Sheriff closed

— The Yakima County Sheriff's main office has been closed for the second time in the past two weeks due to petroleum fumes.

Last week the office was closed for two days because of the fumes affecting employees.

The office was closed again today, May 22, for the same reason.

Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort said the fumes are a result of roof work on the building.

"The temporary fix is not working as well as anticipated," he said.

The office was closed May 16 and 17, and it's unknown how long it will be closed this week.

"Employees will be moving to other county buildings to work," Schilperoort said.

Phone calls and emails will be answered, and dispatch and emergency services won't be disrupted, he said.

For in-person services, Schilperoort said the public can visit the Zillah office at 715 Fountain Blvd., No. 25.

"We thank the public for being understanding, and we apologize for any inconvenience," he said.

A permanent solution to the problem is being sought, Schilperoort said.