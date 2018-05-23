Ozuna arrested in Montana

HARDIN, Mont. — Big Horn County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jacob Ozuna, 36, who was wanted for murder in Yakima County, Wash.

Ozuna, a documented gang member, is believed responsible for the May 10 shooting death of Dario Alvarado III, 35, of Toppenish in the 100 block of Winaway Road near Wapato.

A $1 million warrant for Ozuna was issued for his arrest. He faces first-degree murder, two counts first-degree assault and unlawful possession of a weapon charges.

Ozuna was arrested after a rookie and his field training officer spotted him exiting a store in the city of Hardin, Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Public In-formation Officer Casey Schilperoort said.

He ran from the deputies and led them on a foot pursuit, Schilperoort said.

One of the deputies used his taser to subdue Ozuna, who was arrested and booked into Big Horn County Jail, Schilperoort said.

Deputies also impounded Ozuna’s vehicle and are seeking a search warrant to determine if he is to face charges for crimes commit-ted in Montana, Schilperoort said.

Ozuna will be expedited back to Washington following a court hearing in Montana next week, Schilperoort said.

Ozuna is a documented gang member, known as “Kapone,” Schilperoort said.

He is a six-time convicted felon, including convictions for burglary, theft, escape, taking a motor vehicle without permission and violating a domestic violence protection order.