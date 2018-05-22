Prosser Police Calls

PROSSER POLICE

MAY 11

Officers received a report of a suspicious male in the 1100 block of Yakima Avenue. Reporting Party advised a male was standing in his backyard. Male was contacted and stated he was visiting a friend in the area. Officers contacted the residence and spoke with a male who stated he knew the male. No problems were found.

Officers received a report of a suspicious male in the area of Sixth Street and Meade Avenue. Officers contacted the male who was pumping up bicycle tires on two bicycles. The male stated he had found both bicycles at EJ Miller Park. The bicycles were rusted and discolored, and both were purple in color. One is an Avigo brand and the other is an Incline Rallye.

Report of a suspicious person received in the area of Ford St. and Parkside. Report of a male walking and pushing two bicycles in the area. Subject was the same male that was contacted previously.

Assault report received in the 2000 block of Highland Drive. The School Resource Officer contacted two juvenile females at the Middle School who were reported to have been in a physical fight. It was determined one female was attacked from behind by the other. Charges of Assault fourth Degree were forwarded to the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Officers assisted EMS with a male subject who was reported to be laying on the ground in the 900 block of Seventh Street. Upon arrival it was determined that there were no medical issues and the male was fine.

Traffic stop in the area of Gap Road. and Wine Country Road. Vehicle was stopped for speeding and had license plates that did not match the vehicle. The driver was found to be no valid operator’s license. The vehicle was impounded and upon inventory, Officer spotted drug paraphernalia typically used to ingest methamphetamine. Upon further investigation suspected methamphetamine was also located. Adult male was taken into custody and booked into the Benton County Jail for Possession of Methamphetamine.

MAY 12

Noise complaint received in the 100 block of Walker Place. Report of loud music in the area. Responding Officer located the source of the music and spoke with the homeowner. He was advised to turn down the music. Officer also spoke with the Reporting Party who was really upset with the situation. Home owner said he would not be playing the music anymore for the evening.

Suspicious person reported in the 1300 block of Sheridan Avenue. Reporting Party called and said they saw a man walking the street and thought he was looking into cars. Officers found the subject at Wine Country Road. and Grant Avenue. The male was contacted and advised he was just on his way to Love’s to get some coffee. Officers then contacted the RP who said they didn’t know if anything was missing but would call back if there was.

Theft report received in the 1300 block of Scenic Drive. Reporting Party believes money is being taken out of a nonprofit account.

Officers responded to a disturbance report in the 1800 block of Wine Country Road. Disturbance was not physical, and all parties separated.

Loud music complaint received in the 400 block of North River Road. Officers checked the area and the vehicle that was playing loud music was found, but the music was no longer playing. Owner of the vehicle went inside their apartment for the night and Officers did not receive any further complaints.

MAY 13

Officers responded to a disturbance report in the 100 block of Spruce Avenue. Reporting Party advised her roommate had moved all of her belongings outside of the residence and was refusing to let her in.

Missing person report received in the 1400 block of Meade Avenue. Reporting Party advised his mother had gone out on a date and had not come home yet. He did not know who she went on the date with or where. RP had been trying to call her, but her phone was turned off. RP was told to give it a bit more time. Approximately a half hour later RP called back stating his mother called him and was fine.

Officers responded to a request for assistance in the 900 block of Alexander Ct. Reporting Party advised a friend was no longer welcome at her apartment and he was refusing to leave. Officers contacted parties involved and the male agreed to leave the location.

Officers received a hit and run report in the 300 block of Wine Country Road. Reporting Party advised their vehicle had been struck while parked in the parking lot. Responding Officer documented the damage and RP estimated the cost to be around $300 to repair.

Traffic stop in the area of McCreadie Road. and Wine Country Road. Driver was found to be driving with a suspended license. Adult male was cited and released for Third-degree driving while license suspended.

Lost property report received in the 200 block of Merlot Drive. Reporting Party advised he had lost his firearm. RP stated he believed it fell out of his jacket while he was getting out of his vehicle at the Best Western. Firearm was entered into the statewide system.

Reckless traffic complaint received near exit 80. Report of a red jeep swerving. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate the vehicle.

Request for welfare check received in the 1000 block of Sadie Street. Reporting Party concerned for neighbor’s dogs. Information was referred to animal control for follow up.

Reckless traffic complaint in the area of Nunn Road. and South Wamba Road. Report of a red Honda Civic speeding in the area and was believed to have hit something near Chukar Cherries. Officers checked the area but were not able to locate the suspect vehicle. It was determined the vehicle had only struck the curb and appeared to have taken the corner too fast.

MAY 14

Officers assisted with a civil dispute in the 300 block of Merlot Drive. Reporting Party stated that she had allowed her friend to stay with her for a few months and that she was now having various issues with her. RP was advised that she would have to go through the eviction process to remove her friend due to her having established residency. She was also told she could attempt to obtain a no contact order.

Officers received a hit and run report in the 1100 block of Bennett Avenue. Reporting Party advised the accident had occurred on 05/11/18 and they had exchanged information. RP stated they did not get the other driver’s name and was given an insurance card for a different vehicle. RP provide the license plate and the Responding Officer advised he would assist in tracking down the owner of the vehicle.

Officers responded to a motor vehicle versus pedestrian accident report in the 100 block of N. Wamba Road. It was reported that a vehicle had struck a pedestrian on a motorized wheelchair. Accident was determined to be non-injury and non-reportable.

IRS scam report received in the 300 block of Casi Court. Reporting Party advised he had received a call which was a recording only. RP hung up and then called the number back and spoke with a male who told the RP he was being sued by the IRS. RP then told the male he was speaking with law enforcement and hung up.

Traffic stop in the area of W North River Road. and Wine Country Road. Driver was found to be driving with a suspended license. Adult female was taken into custody and booked into the Benton County Jail for Second-degree driving while license suspended.

Officers assisted with a child custody dispute in the 900 block of Margaret St. Parties involved advised it had been verbal only.

Officers assisted Benton County Sheriff’s Deputies with a warrant arrest in the area of 20 Merlot Drive. BCSO took one adult male into custody.

Lobby contact, report of identity theft. Reporting Party stated his identity had been stolen between 2012 and 2014 and that he was receiving calls from collection agencies. RP was instructed to contact the Social Security Office to let them know and to get more information from them regarding where his social security number has been used.

MAY 15

Officers assisted Washington State Patrol with a traffic hazard report on Interstate 82. It was reported that a flatbed semi had lost multiple items of farm equipment and debris at Milepost 58 and that the semi had continued on. The debris were reported to be completely blocking the eastbound lanes on I 82. Officers checked the rest area at exit 80, but nothing fit the description of the semi.

Animal complaint received in the 1100 block of Grant Avenue. Report of two Pit Bulls loose in the area. Officers contacted a residence in the 900 block of Sheridan Ave who checked and found their two pit bulls were not in their back yard. Owners advised they would go look for their dogs. Information was passed on to Animal Control for follow up.

Theft report received in the 1200 block of Prosser Avenue. Responding Officer contacted the High School Security Officer and was advised that he had two juvenile males in his office regarding the theft of a pair of shoes. The School Resource Officer contacted the males and found that a pair of Nike Air Jordan’s and $10.00 had been stolen from the locker room the day prior. Both juveniles admitted to the theft. Charges of Theft 3rd were forwarded to the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Officers received a disturbance report in the 900 block of Kinney Way. It was reported that a male and female were verbal with each other. Responding Officer contacted the parties involved who advised they were having an argument only and nothing physical had occurred.

Traffic stop in the area of South Wamba Rd and Wine Country Road. Driver was found to be driving with a suspended license. Adult female was cited and released for Third-degree driving while license suspended and issued an infraction for No Insurance.

Officers received a report of burglary in the 1000 block of Sherman Avenue. Reporting Party advised her purse and contents had been stolen from her residence. Purse was described as small, red and contained cash and various cards.

MAY 16

Motor vehicle accident reported in the area of West North River Road. and Wine Country Road. One vehicle was rear-ended while stopped at a red light.

Officers received a disturbance report at the City Park in the 1300 block of Sommers Avenue. It was reported that several teenagers were pushing elementary aged juveniles around. Upon arrival, Responding Officer did not find any type of altercation. Parents were upset that the older kids were not allowing younger kids to play on the playground equipment.

Officers responded to a report of DV assault in the 1000 block of Alexander Ct. Reporting Party stated she had gotten into an argument with her husband and that he had grabbed her neck. No visible signs of injury were observed, and the RP advised she did not want her husband to go to jail, but just wanted him to leave. Male half agreed to leave the residence and was provided a courtesy ride to Love’s to meet a family member for a ride.

Report of a suicidal female received in the 1000 block of Sherman Avenue. Female was transported to PMH via ambulance upon her request.

MAY 17

Officer assisted with a landlord/tenant issue in the 1500 block of Grant Avenue. Reporting Party stated their tenant had moved out and left a lot of trash and other items behind including a dog. RP was advised it was a civil issue.

Suspicious circumstance report received in the area of Paterson Road. Reporting Party advised there were about six high school aged students skipping school and hanging out at the baseball fields. Upon Officer arrival, six kids ran down the hill towards the high school before they could be identified.

Parking complaint received in the area of Sixth Street and Spokane Avenue. Report of an ongoing problem with vehicles blocking the intersection. Responding Officer checked the area and found all vehicles to be legally parked.

Report of suspicious circumstance received in the area of Petra Avenue. Report of very loud screaming heard in the area. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate anything suspicious.

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious jar containing blue liquid and a shoe string in the parking lot of Domino’s Pizza. Upon arrival, officers contacted the reporting party who advised he located a glass jar, contained within another glass jar, which was filled with an unknown liquid. The Richland Police Department’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit and the West Benton Fire Rescue arrived to assist. WBFR used a thermal imager to see if any unusual heat was being emitted from the item. A Hanford Patrol Explosive K-9 Unit also arrived on scene, and after checking the item, did not detect any explosives. At approximately 2:40 AM, the suspicious item was rendered safe by the Richland Police Department’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit. It appeared that individual(s) disguised the item to look similar to an explosive device.