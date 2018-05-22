Rape, burglary suspect arrested

— Police arrested a Mabton man on suspicion of rape and burglary on Friday, May 18.

Ubaldo Munguia-Castellano, 47, of 204 B St. was arrested just after noon and booked into Sunnyside Jail on requested charges of first-degree rape, first-degree burglary, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and fourth-degree assault.

He was transported to the Yakima County Jail.

Also arrested May 18 was Roberto Vidal Guadarrama, 40, 811 Harris Ave., Granger, for third-degree driving while license suspended and driving a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock system.

Manuel Jimenez-Mora, 33, 203 N. F St., Toppenish was arrested May 18 for first-degree driving while license suspended.

May 19, police arrested Gabriel Peter Velez, 18, 421 Holaday Road, Mabton, for minor in possession and/or consumption.

Ana Maria Mendoza, 28, 606 Division St., Grandview was arrested for driving under the influence, and Nicole Raelynn Stafford, 18, a transient, was arrested for third-degree theft in the 700 block of South Fifth Street.

Yesenia Gomez-Ramirez, 21, 5602 Hicks Road, Grandview, was arrested on an agency hold, and Gaeyle Marie Harris, 52, 1417 S. Seventh St., Yakima, was also booked into the Sunny-side Jail on an agency hold.

On Sunday, May 20, police arrested Jairo Ricardo Cardenas, 30, 225 W. Lincoln Ave., Sunnyside, was arrested for driving under the influence and reckless driving.

Police also arrested Jose Jesus Juarez-Tapia, 29, 1313 Federal Way, Sunnyside for fourth-degree assault.

May 21, police arrested Maria Inez Castro, 24, 1208 Roosevelt Ct., Sunnyside on two counts third-degree driving while license suspended.

Aref Basem Musabeh, 30, 821 Yakima Valley High-way, Sunnyside, was booked into the Sunnyside Jail for an agency hold.

Wahleah Wahnay Washines, 40, 881 Indian Church Road, Granger was arrested for third-degree driving while license suspended on May 22.

Also arrested May 22 was Ruben Trey Salinas III, 20, of 701 N. 16th St., Sunnyside. He was booked on fourth-degree assault charges.