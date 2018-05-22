Yakamas dedicate Veterans Affairs building

— Just in time for Memorial weekend, the Yakama Nation and the Yakama Warriors Association dedicated the new Yakama Nation Veterans Affairs building Monday, May 21.

At the same time, those in attendance dedicated themselves to meeting the physical, mental and spiritual needs of veterans.

The building will house Yakama Nation Veterans Affairs program. It will also be the home of the Yakama Warriors Association, a large and active veterans club.

The building is like a museum in some ways. Its walls are covered with photographs and history of Yakamas at war.

Helping with the ceremony was a large contingent from the Yakama Warriors. The organization has 200 members or so of Yakamas who have fought for the United States through the years.

The Warriors, some fully uniformed to represent the military branch in which they served, put on a colorful and respectful flag raising ceremony.

That was a 45-minute event that was spit polish military. Loren Corpuz, a brilliantly dressed former Marine, played led the a gathering in the singing of the branch songs with his trumpet.

Corpuz even included the Merchant Marine song that most military bands omit during ceremonies.

Apparently, the Marines are most popular among the Yakamas. They shouted a big “Hoorah” at the mention of the song.

There were 10 flags posted in a plaza of flag poles. Most promiment in the front row, as is traditional, was the U.S flag. The Washington State and Yakama Nation flags were posted in the same row. The back row had the flags of the six branches of the military.

The flag ceremony included the singing of the Horse Song. The master of ceremonies reminded the people of it when he told of the old times when warriors came home.

As they neared, he said, they formed up and paraded the last leg of their ride. There was one riderless horse, which indicated that somebody’s father, brother, son or cousin did not return.

The entire ceremony took about two hours, starting just before 9:30 a.m. with a 45-minute solemn dedication. It was mostly the singing prayers as the Yakamas invoked the power of the Creator for the “healing” some veterans need.

The attendance wasn’t large at first, with about 50 people to start. Attendance grew as the day moved toward lunch-time.

There were about 100 toward the end of the dedication. There were more than 300 by the end of the entire ceremony at about 11:30.

Few words were spoken during the body of the dedication. After prayers, anyone who wished was invited to speak. They did not identify themselves, but their words rang true for everyone.

“I congratulate the Yakama Nation for doing this for the Yakama Warriors,” A member of the Warm Springs, Ore. Warriors said.

One Yakama reminded everyone that “this ground” was being dedicated in memory of all Yakama veterans, dating back to the time when the Yakamas alone occupied this land.

“There were so many they can’t be named anymore,” a speaker said.

“They’re on the other side now, but they are with us today,” another speaker said.

A Vietnam vet reminded the crowd of the time he came home. America was in turmoil, and the people who greeted returning servicemen were mostly protestors.

“We were not popular,” he said. “I just kept quiet.”

The man said he suffered mentally and spiritually in his silence. It wasn’t until perhaps more than two decades after the Yakama Warriors formed (April 1992) that he was healed.

“I want to thank the Warrriors today,” he said. “Without the Warriors, I wouldn’t be here.”

“Now I have a place to be with my brothers,” another vet said.”