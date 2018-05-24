Cantwell joins letter calling on Trump to help alleviate gas-price increases

— As gasoline prices skyrocket in the Lower Yakima Valley, a state senator and three others are calling on President Trump to do something to alleviate the cost.

Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Edmonds, joined three others in sending a letter to the president Wednesday asking for the president to call on the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries to increase world oil supplies and lower prices.

According to the letter — which was also signed by Sens. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Bob Menendez, D-N.J., and Ed Markey, D-Massachusetts — crude oil prices are expected to hit $100 per barrel in the coming months. That means the price for a regular gallon of gasoline could hit the $4 mark next month.

“Surging prices have made gas station fill-ups more expensive,” the letter said.

On Wednesday, the Cenex station at 1720 Eastway Drive had the lowest price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the city of Sunnyside. The price was $3.14 per gallon. Cenex offered the same price at it’s Prosser location, 1020 Bennett Road, as well.

The Wheeler’s company was offering the lowest price anywhere in lower valley.

At its Smoke N Gas location at 7453 Sunnyside Mabton Highway, Mabton, the price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline was $2.90 Wednesday. And at its Kountry Korner location at 2421 Wapato Road, Wapato, the price was $2.95 per gallon.

Another Wapato business, Wolf Den at 61 W. Wapato Road, also came in under the $3 mark, posting a price Wednesday of $2.97 per gallon.

According to the gas price monitoring website GasBuddy.com, the lowest prices in other lower valley communities included:

l Grandview — $3.09 per gallon at Time, 100 E. Wine Country Road.

l Toppenish — $3.07 per gallon at Topp Stop, 321 S. Elm St., and at Topp Mart, 907 W. First Ave.

The website did not report the lowest prices for locations in Granger or Zillah.

The letter said the national average fuel price is expected to rise at least 61 cents per gallon. So, in addition to costing more at the pump, Americans will be paying more for groceries and other goods and services.

“The impact of rising fuel prices on our economy and family budgets is significant and widespread,” the letter said. “The run-up in oil prices will roughly cancel out the effects from tax reductions this year, with the greatest impact on households that can least afford it.”

Neither Cantwell nor the other three Senators voiced any concern over the escalating fuel taxes being charged at the pump by either the federal government or states.

Washington ranks second in the nation for taxes at the pump, with only Pennsylvania higher, according to Wikipedia, the free online encyclopedia. Wikipedia data shows the state is collecting 49.4 cents in taxes at the pump on top of federal taxes.

And if Gov. Jay Inslee has his way, the price is going to go higher.

Already the state is testing a new pay-by-mile tax.

And Inslee has repeated called for a new carbon tax, which would further raise prices at the pump upwards of an additional 9 percent, according to Office of the Governor estimates. That carbon tax would also likely raise the cost of power an additional 10 percent, as well.