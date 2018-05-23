Mobile home saved by firefighters

— A local mobile home was saved due to the response of firefighters from Yakima County Fire District No. 5 on May 22.

A motor home at 340 Murray Road was on fire just before midnight, and the side of a nearby mobile home was catching fire while firefighters were en route, Capt. George Saenz said.

The 10 firefighters responding from three stations quickly got to work, suppressing and extinguishing the blaze on the side of the mobile home, residence to the Alvarez family, he said.

The fire, despite efforts of the firefighters, destroyed the motor home before it was contained at about 12:30 a.m., Saenz said.

“The motor home was a total loss, while the mobile home had exterior damage to the wall,” he said, estimating the value of damage at $2,500.