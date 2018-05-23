Motorists booked for suspended licenses

— Police arrested five people May 22, and three of them were driving with suspended licenses.

Veronica Maria Uribe, 29, 736 Franks Road, Sunnyside was arrested for third-degree driving while license sus-pended; Jose Luis Bo-jorquez, 27, 709 S. 10th St., Sunnyside was arrested for third-degree driving while license suspended; and Samuel Oscar Sanchez, 22, 632 W. Riverside Ave., Sunnyside was arrested for second-degree driving while license suspended, third-degree driving while license suspended and an agency hold.

Also arrested were:

• Monica Marie Goodwin, 27, 1001 E. Decatur Ave., Sunnyside, fourth-degree domestic violence assault and third-degree malicious mischief.

• Carlos Tobias, 42, 32 E. Third Ave., Toppenish, two commitments to Sunnyside Municipal Court.