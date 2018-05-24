New veterans center open to all, tribe says

— The new home of Yakama Nation Veterans Affairs is not for the Yakama Warriors alone.

“It’s for any veteran who lives on the Yakama Reservation or near the reservation,” said Bryan McCloud, part of the leadership at Veterans Affairs.

McCloud said vets will likely enjoy the atmosphere. McCloud, himself, is likely to greet you with: “It’s a great day to be a vet.” McCloud, 40, is a member of the Lummi Tribe.

He lives in Yakima while he works for the Yakama Nation.

According to McCloud, who served in the Army, the new building was the idea of the Yakama Warriors Association years ago.

“A veteran on the tribal council picked it up and moved it forward,” he said.

Although the Yakama Warriors are an independent non-profit group, the service center will be their home. McCloud is a seven-year member.

Pamela Mayhue, a female member of the Warriors, served in the U.S. Navy, as her father did. She’s excited about the service center.

“After being away 10 years serving, I didn’t know how to be,” she said.

She added that the service center, at the very least, should help veterans with their homecoming adjustments.

McCloud said the service center will try to meet any and all needs of veterans, particularly those benefits they earned through their service.

“We’ve even helped some vets get their GEDs,” he said.

“If they need help with social security, we’ll help them with that,” he added.

McCloud is two classes short of a masters degree in clinical social work. While he finishes up on that, he plans to institute talking circles.

“Circles are less formal support groups,” he said.