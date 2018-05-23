One injured in crash on U.S. Highway 97

TOPPENISH — A head-on crash just after noon May 23 on U.S. High-way 97 resulted in a Cashmere woman suffering injuries.
Lois K. Tate, 66, was transported to the local hospital after her Subaru Legacy was struck head-on at Milepost 50, the Washington State Patrol said in a press release.
A northbound GMC Sub-urban driven by Jacob D. Smith, 31, of Leavenworth, crossed the centerline on the highway and crashed into Tate’s southbound vehicle, the State Patrol said.
Both vehicles were totaled, the drivers were wearing seatbelts and the cause was determined to be inattention, troopers said.
Smith was charged with second-degree negligent driving and was not believed under the influence of drugs or alcohol, troopers said.
