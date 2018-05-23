Outlook trio sent to hospital after crash

— A Tuesday afternoon crash sent an Outlook couple and baby to a Yakima hospital.

Just after 2 p.m. May 22, Maria J. Arredondo, 47, of Outlook was westbound on Interstate 82 at Milepost 27, slowing for traffic when her 2006 Cadillac Escalade was struck from behind, the Washington State Patrol said in a press release.

Sunny S. Mulholland, 46, of Tukwila was driving the 2009 Honda CRV that struck Arredondo’s Escalade, troopers said.

Both women were injured and transported to separate Yakima hospitals.

Passengers in Arredondo’s vehicle included Juventino Arredondo-Sanchez, 54, of Outlook and a 2-month-old boy. Both were taken to the same hospital as Arredondo for injuries sustained in the crash, troopers said.

The State Patrol said the cause of the crash was inattention, both vehicles were totaled, and drugs or alcohol are not believed to have contributed to the crash.

All three adults were wearing seatbelts, and the baby was in a child restraint, troopers said.

Mulholland was charged for second-degree negligent driving, troopers said.