Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE

MAY 21

Rape on West Second Street.

Hit-and-run crash on Broadview Drive.

Missing person on West Second Street.

Assist agency on East Second Street.

Resident assist at West Second Street and Westridge Drive.

Runaway juvenile on West third Street.

Parking problem on West Second Street.

Animal problem on South Euclid Road.

Reckless endangerment at South Euclid Road and West Second Street.

Assault on Cedar Street.

Civil matter on East Wine Country Road.

Animal problem on Avenue D.

Animal bite on North Fourth Street.

Wanted person on Avenue D.

Traffic hazard on East Wine Country Road.

Emergency on Elm Street.

Domestic call on Pleasant Avenue.

Missing person on Esperanza Drive.

Runaway juvenile on West Fifth Street.

Drugs on Wilson Highway.

Suspicious activity on Princeville Road.

MAY 22

Intoxicated person on West Second Street.

Suspicious activity on East Wine Country Road.

Animal problem on Fir Street.

Welfare check on Avenue D.

Non-injury crash on East Wine Country Road.

Traffic hazard on South Euclid Road.

Resident assist on Crescent Drive.

Parking problem on Division Street.

Parking problem on West Second Street.

Noise complaint on West Fifth Street.

Emergency on Avenue G.

Runaway juvenile on West Fifth Street.

Noise complaint on Wilson Highway.

Suspicious activity on East Wine Country Road.

MAY 23

Suspicious activity on West Second Street.

Assist agency on Pleasant Avenue.

Residential alarm on Wolfe Lane.

GRANGER POLICE

MAY 21

Drugs on East Third Street.

Business alarm on East First Street.

Recovered stolen property on West Boulevard North.

Business alarm on Bailey Avenue.

MAY 22

Business alarm on Bailey Avenue.

Business alarm on Mentzer Avenue East.

Resident assist on Bailey Avenue.

Threats on Mentzer Avenue East.

Business alarm on Bailey Avenue.

MAY 23

Business alarm on Mentzer Avenue East.

MABTON POLICE

MAY 21

Crash on state Highway 22.

Assault on Cedar Street.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

MAY 21

Resident assist at East Yakima Valley Highway and North Ninth Street.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Animal problem on North 16th Street.

Domestic call on Tacoma Avenue.

Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.

Burglary on North 16th Street.

Hit-and-run crash on South 13th Street.

Welfare check on Ismo Loop.

Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.

Suspicious activity on North 16th Street.

Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.

Intoxicated person at East Edison Avenue and South 16th Street.

Non-injury crash at South 16th Street and East Lincoln Avenue.

Administrative duties on Homer Street.

Welfare check on West Yakima Valley Highway.

Juvenile problem on Doolittle Avenue.

Welfare check on North 16th Street.

Disorderly conduct on Doolittle Avenue.

Warrant service on North 16th Street.

Assist agency on South 13th Street.

Suspicious activity on South 11th Street.

Resident complaint on South Sixth Street.

Traffic offense on East Lincoln Avenue.

Juvenile problem on Zillah Avenue.

Suspicious activity on South Sixth Street.

Hit-and-run crash on East Lincoln Avenue.

Non-injury crash on East Franklin Avenue.

Domestic call on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Assault on Doolittle Avenue.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Civil matter on Cemetery Road.

Harassment on Doolittle Avenue.

Resident assist on Cascade Way.

Informational call at South First Street and Exit 67 of Interstate 82.

Attempt to locate on East South Hill Road.

Traffic stop on East Lincoln Avenue.

Resident assist on Park Drive.

Intoxicated person on Yakima Valley Highway.

Welfare check on Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious activity on East Edison Avenue.

Domestic call on Park Drive.

MAY 22

Unwanted guest on East Edison Avenue.

Suspicious activity on Saul Road.

Noise complaint on South 13th Street.

Suspicious activity at South 16th Street and East Harrison Avenue.

Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.

Unsecure premises on South Fourth Street.

Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.

Welfare check on North Avenue.

Suspicious activity on East Decatur Avenue.

Parking problem on South 13th Street.

Theft on Tacoma Avenue.

Vehicle prowl on North 16th Street.

Runaway juvenile on South Seventh Street.

Domestic call on East Decatur Avenue.

Assist agency at Yakima Valley Highway and Homer Street.

Resident assist on North 16th Street.

Assist agency at Outlook and Maple Grove roads.

Resident assist on South 16th Street.

Resident assist on Tacoma Avenue.

Assist agency on East Edison Avenue.

Domestic call on McClain Drive.

Juvenile problem on South 16th Street.

Attempt to locate on South 11th Street.

Residential alarm on Tacoma Avenue.

Resident assist on Doolittle Avenue.

Runaway juvenile on West Nicolai Avenue.

Resident assist on McClain Drive.

Unwanted guest on Yakima Valley Highway.

Assist agency on North 16th Street.

Domestic call on South Sixth Street.

Prisoner transport on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Welfare check on Weatherwax Street.

Residential alarm on South 13th Street.

Residential alarm on Sunnyside Avenue.

Court order violation on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Malicious mischief on East Custer Avenue.

Business alarm on Franklin Avenue.

Traffic stop on SW Crescent Avenue.

Assault on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Crash on West South Hill Road.

Resident assist on South Sixth Street.

Suspicious activity on North Sixth Street.

Resident assist on Cascade Way.

Assault on West South Hill Road.

Traffic stop at South First Street and South Hill Road.

MAY 23

Suspicious activity on Yakima Valley Highway.

Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.

Non-injury crash on North Sixth Street.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

WAPATO POLICE

MAY 21

Missing person on South Naches Avenue.

Welfare check at East Second Street and South Wapato Avenue.

Assist agency on South Naches Avenue.

Informational call on South Tieton Avenue.

Civil matter on West C Street.

MAY 22

Suspicious activity on North Camas Avenue.

Suspicious activity on North Track Road.

Theft on East Second Street.

Recovered stolen property on East Elizabeth Street.

Business alarm on West First Street.

Assist agency on East Fourth Street.

Informational call at East Third Street and South Wapato Avenue.

Informational call on South Tieton Avenue.

Theft on West First Street.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

MAY 21

Sex crime on North Track Road, Toppenish.

Residential alarm on East Euclid Road, Mabton.

Suspicious activity on North Camas Avenue.

Theft on Ward Road, Toppenish.

Lost property on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Theft on Washout Road, Sunnyside.

Unwanted guest on Lateral C Road, Wapato.

Crash on Donald Wapato Road, Wapato.

Non-injury crash at Evans and Harrah roads, Wapato.

Resident assist on Ashue Road, Wapato.

Unwanted guest on Donald Wapato Road, Wapato.

Assist agency on South Elm Street, Toppenish.

Non-injury crash at Main Street and state Highway 223, Granger.

Theft on Donald Wapato Road, Wapato.

Recovered stolen property on South Naches Avenue, Wapato.

Hit-and-run crash on Buena Road, Buena.

Trespassing on Rouse Road, Sunnyside.

Attempt to locate at G Street and First Avenue, Outlook.

Suicidal person on Washout Road, Sunnyside.

Welfare check on Kays Road, Wapato.

MAY 22

Traffic hazard at East Edison and Ray roads, Sunnyside.

Assist agency at Yakima Valley Highway and Cheyne Road, Zillah.

Resident assist on East McDonald Road, Toppenish.

Animal problem on Second Avenue, Outlook.

Injury crash on Maple Grove Road, Sunnyside.

Burglary on Emerald Road, Sunnyside.

Burglary on Drainbank Road, Granger.

Domestic call on West First Avenue, Toppenish.

Traffic hazard at Woodworth and Woodall roads, Sunnyside.

Assist agency on East Fourth, Wapato.

Welfare check on Knight Lane, Wapato.

Civil matter on East Daisy Lane, Wapato.

Crash on SW Crescent Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious activity at SW Crescent Avenue and South Hill Road, Sunnyside.

Suicidal person on Campbell Road, Wapato.

Juvenile problem on Winaway Road, Toppenish.

Harassment on Cemetery Road, Sunnyside.

Assist agency on Fourth Avenue, Mabton.

Business alarm on Bailey Avenue, Granger.

MAY 23

Assist agency on Murray Road, Mabton.

Court order violation on Pleasant Avenue, Grandview.

ZILLAH POLICE

MAY 21

Suicidal person on Second Avenue.

Non-injury crash at Sixth Street and Second Avenue.

Suspicious activity on Seventh Street.

MAY 22

Non-injury crash at Yakima Valley Highway and Cheyne Road.

Weapon offense on Cutler Way.