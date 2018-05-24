Prosser VFW plans Memorial Day observance

PROSSER — The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post here will host a 10 a.m. Memorial Day service on Grant Avenue Bridge on Monday.
At the bridge, the post and supporters will say a prayer and lay wreaths in the Yakima River in honor of fallen soldiers. Following the ceremony, the post will have faith-oriented ceremonies at each of the area cemeteries, where there will 21-gun salutes.
Breakfast and lunch will be provided before and after.
Post spokeswoman Brenda Whitney said the event is a good way to remember all the soldiers who gave their lives for our country.
