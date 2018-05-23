Sunnyside Fire Calls

MAY 21

Aid call on East Ida Belle Street. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Fire alarm on Yakima Valley Highway. False alarm.

Aid call on North 16th Street. Canceled.

Aid call on East Lincoln Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Advanced life support patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to Kadlec Medical Center, Richland.

Advanced life support patient transported from a Sunnyside hospital to another medical facility.

Aid call on East Ida Belle Street.

Aid call on Washout Road. Canceled.

MAY 22

Basic life support patient transported from a Sunnyside hospital to a Yakima hospital.

Aid call at South First and Homer streets. No transport.

Motor vehicle crash at Outlook and Maple Grove roads. One patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Basic life support patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital for airlift transfer.

Aid call on South 13th Street. No transport.

Burn complaint at North 10th Street and North Avenue. False call.

Patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to a Yakima hospital.

Aid call on Yakima Valley Highway. Canceled.

Motor vehicle crash at West South Hill and SW Crescent roads. One patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Structure fire on Murray Road, Mabton. Assist Yakima County Fire District No. 5.

MAY 23

Aid call on South 13th Street. No transport.