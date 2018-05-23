Sunnyside Fire Calls

MAY 21
Aid call on East Ida Belle Street. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
Fire alarm on Yakima Valley Highway. False alarm.
Aid call on North 16th Street. Canceled.
Aid call on East Lincoln Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
Advanced life support patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to Kadlec Medical Center, Richland.
Advanced life support patient transported from a Sunnyside hospital to another medical facility.
Aid call on East Ida Belle Street.
Aid call on Washout Road. Canceled.
MAY 22
Basic life support patient transported from a Sunnyside hospital to a Yakima hospital.
Aid call at South First and Homer streets. No transport.
Motor vehicle crash at Outlook and Maple Grove roads. One patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
Basic life support patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital for airlift transfer.
Aid call on South 13th Street. No transport.
Burn complaint at North 10th Street and North Avenue. False call.
Patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to a Yakima hospital.
Aid call on Yakima Valley Highway. Canceled.
Motor vehicle crash at West South Hill and SW Crescent roads. One patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
Structure fire on Murray Road, Mabton. Assist Yakima County Fire District No. 5.
MAY 23
Aid call on South 13th Street. No transport.
