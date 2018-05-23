Sunnyside Municipal Court

Judge Steven Michels

May 9, 2018

DISMISSALS

Pedro Serrano Mata, DOB 06/29/84, third-degree malicious mischief.

STIPULATED ORDER OF CONTINUANCE COMPLIANCE

Santana Nico Rocha, DOB 06/06/97, obstructing a law enforcement officer. Dismissed, met conditions.

Vera Sonia Salinas, DOB 05/24/74, third-degree driving while license suspended. Dismissed, met conditions.

BENCH WARRANTS

Cristal Chavez Arredondo, DOB 10/31/88, third-degree trespassing and drugs and/or drug paraphernalia prohibited.

Noel Cruz, DOB 06/19/66, third-degree driving while license suspended and trip permit violation.

Jesus Gomez Reyes, DOB 09/09/73, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Judge Steven Michels

May 10, 2018

STIPULATED ORDER OF CONTINUANCE COMPLIANCE

Maribel Rocha Flores, DOB 05/17/83, fourth-degree assault. Revoked continuance. To serve 364 days with 334 days suspended. $1,000 fine suspended.

Steven Ray Meador, DOB 02/07/86, third-degree theft. Revoked continuance. To serve 364 days with 334 days suspended. $1,000 fine suspended.

PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCES

Maribel Rocha Flores, DOB 05/17/83, third-degree theft. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 364 days with 334 days suspended. $1,000 fine suspended.

Ramon Gutierrez Morfin, DOB 01/26/90, second-degree criminal trespassing. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 90 days with 80 days suspended. $1,000 fine suspended.

Ramon Gutierrez Morfin, DOB 01/26/90, third-degree driving while license suspended. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 90 days with 80 days suspended. $1,000 fine suspended. Failure to surrender suspended license. Dismissed per plea agreement.

BENCH WARRANTS

Antonio De Castellanos Vicente, DOB 06/12/91, third-degree theft.

Maria Inez Castro, DOB 09/21/93, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Jason Michael Espinoza, DOB 01/14/82, third-degree possession of stolen property.

Jason Michael Espinoza, DOB 01/14/82, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Jason Michael Espinoza, DOB 01/14/82, third-degree theft.

Jonathan Moses Garza, DOB 06/04/83, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Manuel A. Paniagua, DOB 03/26/86, hit-and-run attended vehicle and third-degree driving while license suspended.

Judge Steven Michels

May 15, 2018

ARRAIGNMENTS

Gregorio Alejan Gonzalez Chavez, DOB 11/05/83, no valid operator’s license misdemeanor; amended to no valid operator’s license citation. $550 fine.

MITIGATION HEARINGS

Carlos Atanacio Ruiz, DOB 10/01/72, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine.

Elusai Silverio Diaz Morales, DOB 06/20/91, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine. Failure to stop at a stop sign and/or intersection. $136 fine.

Kristiana Maria Gonzalez, DOB 06/18/97, speeding 18 mph over the limit. $187 fine.

Yolanda Manzo, DOB 11/23/74, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine.

Maria V. Martinez Espindola, DOB 01/09/78, speeding 5 mph over the limit. $125 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine.

Arnulfo Nunez, DOB 05/25/97, speeding 21 mph over the limit. $200 fine.

Jose Silva Cortes, DOB 01/24/58, defective license plate lamp. $550 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $136 fine.

Carla Raelynn Starke, DOB 05/27/81, failure to renew expired motor vehicle registration more than two months. $228 fine.

Keith Harrison Wolf, DOB 03/31/92, following too closely. $187 fine.

Isaac Cendejas, DOB 12/07/00, failure to stop at a stop sign and/or intersection. $136 fine.

DISMISSALS

Isaac Cendejas, DOB 12/07/00, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Christian Angel DelaCruz, DOB 08/07/94, reckless driving and third-degree driving while license suspended.

Christian Angel DelaCruz, DOB 08/07/94, two counts reckless endangerment.

Uriel Ismael Juarez Lustre, DOB 08/08/98, third-degree theft.

Jesus Mata, DOB 09/03/92, third-degree theft.

Sonia Elvira Salazar Pacheco, DOB 03/18/70, driving under the influence.

Daniel Martin Ramirez Jr., DOB 02/13/92, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance.

STIPULATED ORDER OF CONTINUANCE COMPLIANCE

Rebecca Lois Dixon, DOB 01/17/61, third-degree theft. Dismissed, met conditions.

CONTESTED HEARINGS

Pablo Garduno Miranda, DOB 07/24/92, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine.

Rodolfo Martinez, DOB 06/21/55, unsafe or improper backing. $136 fine.

Mateo Pedro Chavez, DOB 04/17/92, defective license plate lamp. Dismissed. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine.

PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCES

Isaugra Aguilar Haro, DOB 08/26/86, driving under the influence; amended to first-degree negligent driving. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 90 days with 90 days suspended. To pay $250 fine, plus costs.

Jesus Mata, DOB 09/03/92, fourth-degree domestic violence assault. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 364 days with 334 days suspended. To pay $250 fine, plus costs.

Jesus Mata, DOB 09/03/92, third-degree driving while license suspended. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 90 days with 90 days suspended. To pay $250 fine, plus costs.

Jesus Mata, DOB 09/03/92, third-degree driving while license suspended. To serve 90 days with 90 days suspended. To pay $250 fine, plus costs.

BENCH WARRANTS

Paula Jean Lundon, DOB 05/24/70, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Daniil A. Tkachev, DOB 09/11/80, third-degree driving while license suspended.