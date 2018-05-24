Two Rivers boat launch reopens in Finley

— The Two Rivers Park boat launch has reopened, just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

Benton County Parks Department completed $95,000 in launch upgrades a day earlier than anticipated, providing better access to the water this holiday weekend.

The replacement of the previous boat docks at the Two Rivers Park boat launch, located at 213316 E Finley Road, will help with safety, officials said. It will make them compliant with modern dock standards.

The previous docks were more than 30 years old and needed replacement, officals said.

This project completes the three-stage renovations of the site, which began 10 years ago with the replacement of the three gangways.

That was followed by the removal of floating sections of Pier 1.

The overall footprint of the renovated docks remains unchanged; however, each dock now has two sections, rather than three, officials said.

The docks have improved hinges and piling connections, officials said, noting improved floats are more stable and have better buoyancy.

The new decking meets all current light-penetration standards, officials said.