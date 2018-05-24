VFW, American Legion to post 1,600 flags on graves

— Local members of the Veterans of Forein Wars, American Legion and AMVETS will meet at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens on Van Belle Road on Saturday, May 26, at 6 a.m. to place 1,600 American flags on the graves of all veterans buried in Sunnyside and Outlook.





The flags will remain out until 6 p.m. Monday, Memorial Day.

If you know of a veteran who does not have a flag on his or her grave, please contact Bill Ingram (509-830-4554) and let him know.



The public is invited to help our veterans place flags on the graves. They are encouraged to bring their children and grandchildren and teach them the importance of this honored tradition.

The VFW Auxiliary will provide breakfast at the VFW Hall for everyone participating in putting out the flags.

Members of the VFW, American Legion and AMVETS will present two Memorial Day Services on Memorial Day, May 28. The first Service will take place at the Outlook Cemetery at 9:30 a.m.





The second Service will take place at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery on Van Belle Road at 11 a.m. at the War Veterans Memorial.

Guest Speaker will be Dave Van Dyke, a WWII veteran who will talk about his war experiences, American Legion Commander Greg Schlieve said.



“This may be our last chance to have a WWII veteran as our Guest Speaker,” Schlieve said.





Following VanDyke’s talk, there will be a Wreath Laying Ceremony, a 21-Gun Salute, Taps and the releasing of doves by AMVET member Henry Ebbelaar.



The public is invited to attend all of these Memorial Day activities.

This year marks the 100th Anniversary of WWI.

