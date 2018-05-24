Yakama Warriors involved in three events

TOPPENISH — The Yakama Warriors Association has planned three events for Memorial Day on Monday, May 26.
Sub-Chief Cmdr. Stan Miller said the day will start at 8 a.m. at the new Veterans Affairs building on Fort Road, just west of the Yakama Nation Legends Casino.
The Warriors will raise the colors in a ceremony of martial music, including the National Anthem.
The Warriors will move on to the cemetery on West Wapato Road at 11:30 a.m.. They will assist the Wapato
American Legion post with its service. This ceremony will include speakers.
The third ceremony takes place a 1 p.m. at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima. That event will include speakers.
— The Daily Sun
