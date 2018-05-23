Judge Donald W. Engel

May 14, 2018

The following people have been charged with DUI and are scheduled to appear in Yakima County District Court-Grandview. The final disposition of the case has not yet been determined.

PRELIMINARY DUI

Troy Brandon Billbe, DOB 03/01/72, driving under the influence.

FAILURE TO COMPLY-PRELIMINARY

Elisabeth Pulido, DOB 12/30/83, driving under the influence.

FAILURE TO COMPLY PETITION REVIEW

Baltazar Avila-Luna, DOB 02/12/79, third-degree driving while license suspended and driving under the influence.

Francisco Javier Gonzalez, DOB 08/05/95, driving under the influence.

Alejandra Mariscal Hernandez, DOB 07/19/87, driving under the influence and third-degree driving while license suspended.

Eli Hewett Sampson, DOB 02/13/89, driving under the influence and third-degree driving while license suspended.

May 15, 2018

FAILURE TO COMPLY

Jose Roberto Carreon, DOB 04/21/91, driving under the influence.

Elias Salvador Sanchez, DOB 10/18/89, driving under the influence.

Brandon Allen Urvina, DOB 04/11/86, driving under the influence.

Miguel Angel Fernandez, DOB 06/29/98, driving under the influence and second-degree driving while license suspended.

ARRAIGNMENTS

Matthew Mike Woods, DOB 05/20/72, driving under the influence.

PRE-TRIAL HEARING

Michael Jaimez Alvarez, DOB 04/18/98, minor in possession and/or consumption.

Abigail Aguilar, DOB 10/16/98, minor in possession and/or consumption.

Josue Hernandez, DOB 07/25/94, driving under the influence.

Juan Manuel Duarte, DOB 05/06/97, minor in possession and/or consumption.

John Salgado, DOB 03/20/92, driving under the influence and third-degree driving while license suspended.

SIX-MONTH DEFERRED PROSECUTION REVIEW HEARING

Andreas Karl Luderer, DOB 12/07/69, driving under the influence.