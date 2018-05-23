Judge Donald W. Engel
May 14, 2018
The following people have been charged with DUI and are scheduled to appear in Yakima County District Court-Grandview. The final disposition of the case has not yet been determined.
PRELIMINARY DUI
Troy Brandon Billbe, DOB 03/01/72, driving under the influence.
FAILURE TO COMPLY-PRELIMINARY
Elisabeth Pulido, DOB 12/30/83, driving under the influence.
FAILURE TO COMPLY PETITION REVIEW
Baltazar Avila-Luna, DOB 02/12/79, third-degree driving while license suspended and driving under the influence.
Francisco Javier Gonzalez, DOB 08/05/95, driving under the influence.
Alejandra Mariscal Hernandez, DOB 07/19/87, driving under the influence and third-degree driving while license suspended.
Eli Hewett Sampson, DOB 02/13/89, driving under the influence and third-degree driving while license suspended.
Judge Donald W. Engel
May 15, 2018
The following people have been charged with DUI and are scheduled to appear in Yakima County District Court-Grandview. The final disposition of the case has not yet been determined.
FAILURE TO COMPLY
Jose Roberto Carreon, DOB 04/21/91, driving under the influence.
Elias Salvador Sanchez, DOB 10/18/89, driving under the influence.
Brandon Allen Urvina, DOB 04/11/86, driving under the influence.
Miguel Angel Fernandez, DOB 06/29/98, driving under the influence and second-degree driving while license suspended.
ARRAIGNMENTS
Matthew Mike Woods, DOB 05/20/72, driving under the influence.
PRE-TRIAL HEARING
Michael Jaimez Alvarez, DOB 04/18/98, minor in possession and/or consumption.
Abigail Aguilar, DOB 10/16/98, minor in possession and/or consumption.
Josue Hernandez, DOB 07/25/94, driving under the influence.
Juan Manuel Duarte, DOB 05/06/97, minor in possession and/or consumption.
John Salgado, DOB 03/20/92, driving under the influence and third-degree driving while license suspended.
SIX-MONTH DEFERRED PROSECUTION REVIEW HEARING
Andreas Karl Luderer, DOB 12/07/69, driving under the influence.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment