Access Washington state parks for free

— The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission will offer free admission to public lands in June.

On free days, visitors don’t need a Discover Pass for day-use visits by vehicle.

Scheduled free days are National Trails Day on June 2, National Get Outdoors Day on June 9 and Free Fishing Weekend June 10.

The free days are in keeping with legislation that created the fee-based Discover Pass system, which require residents and visitors to pay to access publicly owned land managed by Washington State Parks, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife and the state Department of Natural Resources.

There will be three more free-access days this year — Aug. 25, Sept. 22 and Nov. 11.

Fees for camping, boat launches, Sno-Park access and other amenities still apply, officials said.