Grandview, Toppenish announce pool schedules Municipal swimming pools gearing up for summer

— Two area swimming pools have announced plans to open Friday, June 8.

Toppenish’s pool will open for the summer season with a free swim that day at noon.

And Grandview will be opening its aquatic center at 1 p.m.

“We look forward to serving out patrons,” Grandview Parks ad Recreation Director Mike Carpenter said.

Hours this year will be

Open Swim from 1-4 p.m. daily

Family Swim from 6:30 -8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 5 to 7 on Sunday and Saturday.

Hours are subject to change due to home swim meets, bad weather or maintenance issues, Carpenter said.

There is a daily admission fee, and season passes are available. The pool can also be rented for private parties.

This year, part of the pool deck will be replaced between the bath house and the deep end, he said.



Columbia River Steel and Construction is also building a shelter with a picnic table, donating its time and resources, he said.

The pool has also received donations from Lower Valley Credit Union, the former Odd Fellows, and the former Kiwanis club.

“It’s kind of neat what a community can do,” Carpenter said.

In Toppenish on opening day, the pool will host a free swim afternoon from noon to 5 p.m. with music, contests and giveaways, courtesy Washington Beef/AB Food.

After the first day, admission will be charged.

The summer season Monday through Friday schedule will be:

Lap swim/water walking — 6:30-7:30 a.m., noon to 1 p.m. and 5-6 p.m.

Toppenish Tarpon swim team practice — 7:30-10 a.m. and 4-5 p.m.

Swimming lessons — 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Public swim — 1-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m.

Family hour — 6-7 p.m.

The pool will be available for rental 9-11 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday hours are 10:00 a.m. to 11 p.m. for rental.