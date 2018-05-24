Korean War, the nearly forgotten vets

— Imagine armies facing each other across a thin line for half a century. Add 18 years. That’s how long North and South Korea have been at war.

The bulk of the fighting ended in 1953 with an armistice that left the Koreas in place with a demilitarized zone in between.

Korea was a place that we learned once again of the significance of ratios in manpower. No matter how many of the enemy were killed, there were more to take their place.

South Korea was the war about which General George Patton warned as the World War II was winding down. We needed to engage the Russians and push them back to the motherland then, he said.

Instead of engaging the Russians then, we allowed them to cart half of Europe off to communism. We decided to engage the Russians and Chinese in 1950, after we shared Korea with them.

Korea became a practice field for the United States and the communist pair. Both sides tested new equipment, particularly jet fighter planes, which were seen first at the end of World War II.

We had the technologial edge in Korea. The Russians and Chinese could see a stalemate as the best they could do. We saw it the same way an opted for that armistice.

We have avoided all-out war, but the two Koreas and their sponsors are still technically at war.

Recent efforts by President Trump have brought about the possibility of ending it. Let us hope as we approach Memorial Day.

With few World War II vets remaining, the eyes of those who honor the fallen will turn to Korea vets. We’ll learn more about that war and, hopefully, more from that war.

Korea is nearly the forgotten war. We flock to WWII vets when we celebrate. We even give more notice to the Vietnam vets. Rarely do you hear: “Did you serve in Korea?”

I’ve met only a handful of men who served in Korea, that I know of. It may be the forgotten war because the vets themselves did not speak of it.

I didn’t learn that my deceased brother-in-law Castulo “Marty” Martinez served in Korea until I saw a photo of him in uniform years after he married my now-deceased sister Teresa.

Every May, when we planted dad’s little truck farm, Teresa’s kids were part of the family crew. Marty was a big fellow, weight-wise, but he wanted to help.

I gave him my job, which was to get water to the plants as quickly as possible after they were in the ground, and I joined the planting crew.

Marty did his job and did it well, chasing water faster than you might have expected from a man his size. I still remember Marty, standing proud, sometimes leaning on his shovel at the top of the field.

After the first time, I counted on him every time, until he died. But on one of those planting days, after I’d done a little math, I asked: Did you serve in Korea?

Yes he did. He’d never told his story before because no one had asked.

— Ted Escobar is the managing editor of The Daily Sun. Email him at tescobar@dailysunnews.com.