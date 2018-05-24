One booked into Sunnyside Jail

By Jennie McGhan
As of Thursday, May 24, 2018
SUNNYSIDE — One person was booked into Sunnyside Jail on May 23.
Francisco Mentado-Soriano, 31, 204 Ash St., Grandview was arrested in the 2500 block of Morgan Road just after 3:30 p.m. for disorderly conduct.
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
