Oregon offers Free Park Day

— Wallowa Lake State Park and about a dozen others will celebrate State Parks Day on June 2 with free events.

Oregon parks officials said day-use parking will be free there and at 25 other parks that day.

The same weekend, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has designated June 2 and 3 as Free Fishing Days, meaning you don’t need a license to fish.

“State Parks Day is our way of thanking Oregonians for their commitment to our state parks,” said Lisa Sumption, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department Director. “We invite people to discover a new park or revisit an old favorite.”

Oregon state parks offering free events June 2 include:

Willamette Valley – Champoeg, Silver Falls, State Capitol and Willamette Mission state Parks

Coast – Fort Stevens, Humbug and Jessie M. Honeyman Memorial state parks

Cascades/Central Oregon – Detroit Lake, LaPine, Pilot Butte and The Cove Palisades state parks

Columbia River Gorge/Portland – Crown Point, Milo McIver and Tryon Creek state recreation areas.

Easter/Southern Oregon – Goose Lake, Joseph H. Stewart, OC&E Woods and Wallowa Lake state recreation areas