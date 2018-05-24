Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE
MAY 23
Funeral escort on Missouri Street.
Assist agency on Division Street.
Parking problem on Hillcrest Road.
Lobby contact on West Second Street.
Weapon offense on Avenue E.
Lobby contact on West Second Street.
Utility problem on Cedar Street.
Court order violation on Pleasant Avenue.
Runaway juvenile on East Wine Country Road.
Domestic call on Washington Street.
MAY 24
Malicious mischief on Grandridge Road.
Unwanted guest on South Euclid Road.
GRANGER POLICE
MAY 23
Suspicious activity on Mentzer Avenue E.
Assault on North Date Street, Toppenish.
Court order service on East E Street.
MABTON POLICE
MAY 23
Trespassing at South Street and Boundary Road.
Domestic call on Washington Street.
SUNNYSIDE POLICE
MAY 23
Traffic stop on South Fourth Street.
Assist agency on Ray Road.
Attempt to locate on East Lincoln Avenue.
Traffic hazard on West Lincoln Avenue.
Found property on Columbia Avenue.
Resident assist at South 15th Street and East Lincoln Avenue.
Abandoned vehicle on South Fourth Street.
Unwanted guest on Morgan Road.
Traffic stop at South Ninth Street and East Lincoln Avenue.
Suspicious activity on East Edison Avenue.
Juvenile problem on South 16th Street.
Lost property on East Maple Way.
Welfare check on South 13th Street.
Unsecure premises on South Ninth Street.
Suspicious activity on South Fourth Street.
Non-injury crash at Thill Avenue and South First Street.
Resident assist on Parkland Drive.
Malicious mischief on South Sixth Street.
Resident assist on Otis Avenue.
Animal problem on East South Hill Road.
Suspicious activity on Allen Road.
Unsecure premises on Upland Drive.
Suspicious activity at Cemetery Road and Beckner Alley.
MAY 24
Unsecure premises on East Edison Avenue.
WAPATO POLICE
MAY 23
Malicious mischief on South Juniper Street, Toppenish.
Welfare check on South Ahtanum Avenue.
Assist agency on Aster Lane.
Domestic call on West C Street.
Suspicious activity on West First Street.
Vehicle theft on West Fourth Street.
Informational call on South Tieton Avenue.
Vehicle prowl on East Fourth Street.
Civil matter on south Naches Avenue.
Assist agency on West Wapato Road.
Noise complaint on South Satus Avenue.
Trespassing on West First Street.
MAY 24
Intoxicated person on South Ahtanum Avenue.
Assault on East Second Street.
YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF
MAY 23
Theft on Konnowac Pass Road, Wapato.
Residential alarm on Lateral A Road, Wapato.
Business alarm on South McKinley Road, Toppenish.
Fire investigation on Barnhill Road, Granger.
Malicious mischief on South Juniper Street, Toppenish.
Missing person on McKinley Road, Toppenish.
Vehicle prowl on South Juniper Street, Toppenish.
Assist agency on North Date Street, Toppenish.
Animal problem at Plank Road and state Highway 22, Toppenish.
Assist agency on U.S. Highway 97, Toppenish.
Assist agency on Aster Lane, Wapato.
Theft on Green Valley Road, Mabton.
Prisoner transport on South Simcoe Avenue, Wapato.
Traffic stop at Independence and Fordyce roads, Sunnyside.
Vehicle theft on Marty South Drive, Wapato.
Trespassing at South Street and Boundary Road, Mabton.
Assist agency on West Wapato Road, Wapato.
MAY 24
Suspicious activity on Alexander Road, Sunnyside.
Assist agency at South K Street and East Toppenish Avenue, Toppenish.
ZILLAH POLICE
MAY 23
Assist agency on North Date Street, Toppenish.
Suspicious activity on Pearson Street.
Theft on First Avenue.
MAY 24
Assist agency at East Toppenish Avenue and South K Street, Toppenish.
