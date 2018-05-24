Sunnyside Fire Department Calls

MAY 23
Motor vehicle crash on Interstate 82, Milepost 67. One patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
Aid call on East Yakima Valley Highway. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
Automatic alarm on Yakima Valley Highway. Canceled.
Service call on Yakima Valley Highway.
Patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to the airport for a Lifeflight airlift transport.
Lift assist on East Allen Road.
Aid call on Bailey Avenue, Granger. Canceled.
Service call on Ridgeway Loop.
Aid call on East Yakima Valley Highway. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
Aid call on East Second Avenue, Granger. Patient transported to a Toppenish hospital.
MAY 24
Aid call on Weatherwax Road. No transport.
Aid call on Thill Avenue. No transport.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment