Sunnyside Fire Department Calls

MAY 23

Motor vehicle crash on Interstate 82, Milepost 67. One patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on East Yakima Valley Highway. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Automatic alarm on Yakima Valley Highway. Canceled.

Service call on Yakima Valley Highway.

Patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to the airport for a Lifeflight airlift transport.

Lift assist on East Allen Road.

Aid call on Bailey Avenue, Granger. Canceled.

Service call on Ridgeway Loop.

Aid call on East Yakima Valley Highway. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on East Second Avenue, Granger. Patient transported to a Toppenish hospital.

MAY 24

Aid call on Weatherwax Road. No transport.

Aid call on Thill Avenue. No transport.