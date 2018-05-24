WSU offers dryland Field Day

— Farmers can learn about the newest crop varieties and practices for drylands, and meet the new dean of Washington State University’s College of Agricultural, Human and Natural Resource Sciences, at WSU’s Lind Field Day on June 14.

Field Day is free and open to the public.

Hosting a tour of the Lind Dryland Research Station, WSU and U.S. Department of Agriculture researchers will share the latest information on winter and spring wheat breeding efforts, glyphosate and soil microbes, winter pea varieties, agronomy, markets, weed control, and production of winter triticale versus winter wheat.

Andre-Denis Girard Wright — College of Agricultural, Human and Natural Resource Sciences dean — will attend field day, meet participants and discuss the future of WSU agricultural research and partnerships.

Wright begins his dean’s job June 1.

Event registration is at 8:30 a.m., with the tour starting at 9 a.m. Lunch will be served and the event ends with an ice cream social.

WSU’s Lind Dryland Station is at 781 E Experiment Station Road.