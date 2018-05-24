Yakima man arrested for rape

— A local man is in Yakima County Jail on $50,000 bail for a first-degree rape charge.

Rocky Dmarlo Owens, 19, had his bail set May 23 by Yakima County Superior Court Judge Kevin S. Naught in a preliminary hearing. His arraignment was set for June 6.

Toppenish Police arrested Owens May 21 after a deputy with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office brought a rape victim to the Police Department, a narrative submitted to the court said.

The woman initially reported the crime to Yakama Tribal Police, but Owens is not a member of the Yakama Nation. As a result of the crime taking place within the city, it became a Toppenish Police case, records show.

The woman said she was trying to cheer Owens up while spending time with friends. The two left the group to talk about why he looked sad, records show.

Once the pair were alone together, Owens allegedly grabbed her and began choking her with one hand while forcibly removing her clothing, records show.

At one point, the woman passed out as a result of her airway being restricted, records show.

After she regained consciousness, the woman questioned Owens, who threatened her, records show.

The woman said the incident took place three days prior to her statement. There was reluctance to complete a rape kit at the hospital, but one was completed, records show.

Owens was arrested and gave his account of the incident in which he said the woman was not choked and never passed out. He told police she was drunk, but had control during the encounter, records show.

He admitted offering her methamphetamine, but the narrative doesn’t show the pair used the drug.