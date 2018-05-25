Daily Sun logo

CITY OF GRANGER ORDINANCE ADOPTED

As of Friday, May 25, 2018

CITY OF GRANGER ORDINANCE ADOPTED DURING CONTINUED COUNCIL MEETING OF

May 22, 2018

ORDINANCE 1310

An Ordinance repealing CH 3.64 of the City of Granger Municipal Code, eliminating the Planning Only Grant Fund and establishing a Current Expense Line Item for Development Grants

The above Ordinance is available for review at Granger City Hall, PO Box 1100, Granger, WA 98932 and a copy for a nominal fee will be mailed upon request.

Alice Koerner

City Clerk Treasurer

City of Granger

Date of Publication: May 25, 2018

PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS

May 25, 2018

