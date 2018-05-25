CITY OF GRANGER ORDINANCE ADOPTED DURING CONTINUED COUNCIL MEETING OF
May 22, 2018
ORDINANCE 1310
An Ordinance repealing CH 3.64 of the City of Granger Municipal Code, eliminating the Planning Only Grant Fund and establishing a Current Expense Line Item for Development Grants
The above Ordinance is available for review at Granger City Hall, PO Box 1100, Granger, WA 98932 and a copy for a nominal fee will be mailed upon request.
Alice Koerner
City Clerk Treasurer
City of Granger
Date of Publication: May 25, 2018
PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS
May 25, 2018
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment