CITY OF ZILLAH

As of Friday, May 25, 2018

CITY OF ZILLAH

Summary of Ordinances adopted May 21, 2018

ORDINANCE NO. 1465

AN ORDINANCE ADOPTING CHAPTER 8.14 OF THE ZILLAH MUNICIPAL CODE ENTITLED CHRONIC NUISANCE PROPERTIES-CRIMINAL OFFENSES.

Upon request a full text of the ordinance will be mailed and is also available at Zillah City Hall, 503 First Avenue, Zillah, WA 98953

/s/Sharon Bounds, City Administrator.

PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS

March 25, 2018

﻿

