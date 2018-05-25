CITY OF ZILLAH

Summary of Ordinances adopted May 21, 2018

ORDINANCE NO. 1465

AN ORDINANCE ADOPTING CHAPTER 8.14 OF THE ZILLAH MUNICIPAL CODE ENTITLED CHRONIC NUISANCE PROPERTIES-CRIMINAL OFFENSES.

Upon request a full text of the ordinance will be mailed and is also available at Zillah City Hall, 503 First Avenue, Zillah, WA 98953

/s/Sharon Bounds, City Administrator.

PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS

March 25, 2018