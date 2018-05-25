Delores Ann Pedroza Johnson, 56, died May 24, 2018 in Yakima, Wash.
She was born Dec. 18, 1961 in Fresno, Calif.
Dressing and visitation is 1-4 p.m. Sunday, May 27, 2018 at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato, Wash. Funeral services are at 10 a.m. Monday, May 28, 2018, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato, Wash. with burial to follow at the Union Gap Cemetery in Union Gap, Wash.
Condolences can be sent here.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment