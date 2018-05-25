Delores Ann Pedroza Johnson, 56, died May 24, 2018 in Yakima, Wash.

She was born Dec. 18, 1961 in Fresno, Calif.

Dressing and visitation is 1-4 p.m. Sunday, May 27, 2018 at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato, Wash. Funeral services are at 10 a.m. Monday, May 28, 2018, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato, Wash. with burial to follow at the Union Gap Cemetery in Union Gap, Wash.

