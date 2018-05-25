Diego Burgueno Sr.

Beloved Diego D. Burgueno Sr., 64, went to be with his Lord on May 13, 2018, in Torrance, Calif., surrounded by his loving and family after complications after a long, hard-fought battle with cancer.

He was born in Delta, Mexicali, Mexico on Nov. 13, 1953, to Rafaela Duarte Burgueno (nee Tapia) and Trinidad Burgueno on the day of Saint Diego – a date he insisted to be more accurate than the Nov. 14 date recorded on his birth certificate after the birth of his first and only son, Diego Burgueno Jr., on Nov. 13, 1989.

He would recount stories of growing up in Mexicali as a younger sibling of seven sisters and one older brother, selling bread with his family and working odd jobs from a young age, building a work ethic and sense of responsibility, as well as a deep sense of morals. You could always count on him to know the right thing to do.

He graduated high school in Mexico, worked hard to learn English, became an American citizen, got his GED in the U.S. and eagerly took work training classes to have the best opportunities.

He came to Sunnyside in 1975 and met his wife, Raquel, and her daughter, Alma. He planned to return to Southern California after seasonal work, but would later tease that he changed his mind after Raquel told him, “If you go, don’t come back.” So, he chose to stay and he became a husband and instant father in 1976.

He had two more daughters born in 1979 and 1980, Lisa and Tammy (aka “Marsha” and “Jan”) and his babies 10 years later in 1989 and 1991, Diego Jr. and Cassandra (aka “My Buddy” and “Chaparra”).

Diego always made the time he had with his children meaningful and he did whatever he could to create joyful, warm, loving, happy memories. He was driven, and his every goal was to build a great life for himself and his family.

Diego dedicated his life to supporting his family and friends, and anyone who asked for his help. He gave unconditionally, never expecting anything in return, and showed an unwavering kindness. You could feel like the center of the world, talking to him.

Diego is survived by his wife, Raquel (Rodriguez) Burgueno; five children, Alma (Benny) Villarreal, Lisa Burgueno, Tammy (Robert) Simmons, Diego Burgueno Jr. and Cassandra Burgueno; grandchildren, Anthony Gonzalez, Christian Gonzales, Madisyn Simmons, Halle Simmons, Luca Mancuso, and Noah Burgueno, Dominic Gonzalez; great-grandchildren, Mykell Gonzalez and Valentino Gonzalez; seven sisters: brothers and sisters in-law; numerous nieces and nephews; and countless compadres.

The viewing and Rosary will be 4-8 p.m. Monday, May 21, 2018, at Valley Hills Funeral Home Sunnyside.

A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 p.m. May 22, 2018, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 920 S. Sixth St., Sunnyside.

Until his last day, he was “Burgueno-Strong” and had not lost hope in winning his five-year battle with cancer.

In those last days, he was able to return to his roots and spend a day at the beach in Mexico, one last time.