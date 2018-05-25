It’s unknown when sheriff’s main office will open Public can visit Zillah office

— The Yakima County Sheriff's main office continues to be closed due to petroleum fumes.

Last week, May 22, the office closed for a second time because employees working in the building at 1822 S. First St. were experiencing headaches, bloody noses, sore throats, chest tightening, puffy eyes and diarrhea, Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort.

“It’s not known when it will reopen,” he said.

The office was closed for two days the week of May 14 because of the fumes affecting employees.

Schilperoort said the fumes are a result of roof work on the building.

Employees began visiting doctors, who advised not returning to the building, he said.

"The temporary fix is not working as well as anticipated," he said on May 22.

As of Friday, May 25, an environmental firm was brought in to install air quality meters, and large fans were brought in to air the building, Schilperoort said.

“We closed fresh air intakes,” he said, noting doors have been opened to circulate fresh air from doorway to doorway.

“Employees have moved to other county buildings to work," Schilperoort said.

“Records, dispatch, bookkeeping and a couple detectives moved out,” he said, noting some employees must return for various reasons.

“They limit their time in the building,” Schilperoort said.

Phone calls and emails are being answered, and dispatch and emergency services won't be disrupted, he said.

For in-person services, Schilperoort said the public can visit the Zillah office at 715 Fountain Blvd., No. 25.

Wednesday, May 30, the roofing contractor is expected to return to complete the second step in re-roofing the building. Schilperoort said the contractor will be sealing it, and it is hoped that will alleviate the issues from the petroleum fumes.

A permanent solution to the problem is being sought, Schilperoort said.