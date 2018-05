Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE

MAY 24

Suspicious activity on Nicka Road.

Resident assist on West Fifth Street.

Parking problem at Higgins Way and West Wine Country Road.

Animal problem on Boradview Drive.

Burglary on Stover Road.

Parking problem on East Second Street.

Parking problem on West Second Street.

Parking problem on Division Street.

Parking problem on West Second Street.

Unwanted guest on Ash Street.

Resident assist on Cemetery Road, Sunnyside.

Parking problem on Division Street.

Parking problem on Division Street.

Parking problem on Division Street.

Theft on West Fifth Street.

Malicious mischief on Homer Street, Sunnyside.

Malicious mischief on West Fifth Street.

Parking problem on Avenue A.

Suspicious activity at Cedar and East Second streets.

Suspicious activity on Division Street.

MAY 25

Emergency on King Street.

Assist agency on Pleasant Avenue.

Unsecure premises on West Fifth Street.

Suspicious activity on Avenue E.

Suspicious activity on Ash Street.

Parking problem on Grandridge Road.

Wanted person at Yakima Valley Highway and North Puterbaugh Road.

Court order violation at Yakima Valley Highway and North Puterbaugh Road.

GRANGER POLICE

MAY 24

Non-injury crash on Cherry Hill Road.

Unwanted guest on Bailey Avenue.

Domestic call on Bailey Avenue.

Non-injury crash on Main Street.

Assist agency on Bailey Avenue.

Noise complaint on Dean Avenue.

MAY 25

Residential alarm on Bagley Road.

MABTON POLICE

MAY 24

Harassment on Monroe Street.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

MAY 24

Traffic hazard on South First Street.

Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Assist agency on Van Belle Road, Outlook.

Welfare check on North 10th Street.

Theft on Ida Belle Lane.

Non-injury crash on East Lincoln Avenue.

Prisoner transport on Yakima Valley Highway.

Juvenile problem on East Lincoln Avenue.

Theft on East Lincoln Avenue.

Resident assist on Homer Street.

Juvenile problem on South 16th Street.

Suspicious activity on Taylor Street.

Suspicious activity at South First Street and Parkland Drive.

Business alarm on East Allen Road.

Welfare check on Yakima Valley Highway.

Resident assist on Homer Street.

Noise complaint on Kristen Avenue.

Welfare check on Rouse Road.

Traffic hazard on SW Crescent Avenue.

Unsecure premises on South Seventh Street.

Attempt to locate on South Sixth Street.

MAY 25

Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.

Traffic offense at South First Street and Parkland Drive.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

WAPATO POLICE

MAY 24

Threats on South Camas Avenue.

Attempt to locate on West First Street.

Welfare check on Campbell Road.

Welfare check at South Wasco Avenue and West Second Street.

Mental subject on West Seventh Street.

Vehicle fire on East B Street.

MAY 25

Assault at East Sixth Street and South Wapato Avenue.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

MAY 24

Crash on Albro Road, Sunnyside.

Livestock incident at North Pioneer Way and Track Road, Toppenish.

Residential alarm on West Wapato Road, Wapato.

Residential alarm on West Wapato Road, Wapato.

Administrative duties on Fountain Boulevard, Zillah.

Burglary on Van Belle Road, Outlook.

Residential alarm on Lombard Loop Road, Wapato.

Welfare check at Branch Road and U.S. Highway 97, Toppenish.

Business alarm on Sunnyside Mabton Road, Sunnyside.

Hit-and-run crash on Albro road, Sunnyside.

Residential alarm on Wilson Highway, Grandview.

Animal problem on Tear Road, Grandview.

Resident assist on Balsam Lane, Wapato.

Civil matter on Wells Gap Road, Prosser.

Fraud on B Street, Outlook.

Resident assist on Arms Road, Outlook.

Animal problem on East Zillah Drive, Zillah.

Injury crash at Beam and Kirks roads, Granger.

Non-injury crash on state Highway 223, Granger.

Residential alarm on Green Giant Road, Mabton.

Injury crash on Interstate 82, Granger.

Theft on Willowcrest Drive, Sunnyside.

Welfare check on Campbell Road, Wapato.

Assist agency on Burr Street, Buena.

Traffic hazard at North Track and Winaway roads, Wapato.

Juvenile problem on Outlook Road, Outlook.

Resident assist on Ashue Road, Wapato.

Animal noise on Jones Road, Wapato.

Juvenile problem on Buena Road, Buena.

Assist agency at East Custer Avenue and South Seventh Street, Sunnyside.

Suspicious activity on Campbell Road, Wapato.

Suspicious activity at Beam and Crewport roads, Granger.

Informational call on Outlook Road, Outlook.

MAY 25

Court order violation on Pleasant Avenue, Grandview.

Injury crash on Crewport Road, Granger.

Assault at Larue and Casey roads, Toppenish.

Wanted person at Yakima Valley Highway and North Puterbaugh Road, Grandview.

ZILLAH POLICE

MAY 24

Juvenile problem on Guyette Lane, Toppenish.

Suspicious activity on Zillah West Road.

Business alarm on South Elm Street, Toppenish.

Suspicious activity on Pearson Street.