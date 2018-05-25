Prosser Police Calls

PROSSER POLICE

MAY 18

Report of suspicious cir-cumstances received in the 200 block of Third Street. Re-port of a vehicle pumping water out of the river. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate the suspect vehicle.

Traffic stop in the area of exit 80 on Interstate 82. Driver was found to have an active warrant and to be driving with a suspended license. Adult male was booked into the Benton County Jail for the warrant and Third-degree driving while license sus-pended.

Animal complaint received in the 900 block of Sheridan Avenue. Report of two loose Pit Bulls in the area. Respond-ing Officer contacted the owner along with Animal Con-trol. Owner advised they would get the proper paper-work to get the dogs licensed. In the meantime, they were told the dogs could not be within the City limits.

Officers received a report of theft in the 2100 block of Wine Country Road. Reporting Party advised $1,600 dollars was taken from her room. RP did not know when the money went missing.

Theft report received in the 100 block of Max Benitz Road. Reporting Party advised that he had recently lost his debit card and noticed that there was a transaction for a fuel purchase at Blehyl’s that he did not make.

Traffic stop at Seventh Street and Wine Country Road. Driver was found to be driving with a suspended license. Adult male was cited and released for Third-degree driving while license sus-pended. and received and infraction for Failing to Renew Expired Registration.

Officers received a report of malicious mischief in the 1200 block of Prosser Avenue. Re-porting Party advised several windows had been broken on portables in the junior parking lot area of the High School. Damage was estimated to be around $1,000.

MAY 19

Noise complaint received in the 1400 block of Sunset Drive. Report of a loud party and lots of vehicles in the area. Officers made contact at a residence and found an underage party was taking place. Officers contacted the parents of all attending juve-niles and arranged for trans-portation home. The adult minors were transported from the party by sober drivers. The adult male responsible for the residence was cited and released for Minor in Posses-sion and or Consumption.

Report of malicious mis-chief received in the 900 block of Seventh Street. Reporting Party advised that when she arrived for work to open the business, she noticed glass all over the floor and a hole in the window next to the front door of the building.

Traffic stop at Alexander Court. and Elwood Avenue. Driver was found to be driving with a suspended license. Adult male was booked into the Benton County Jail for first-degree driving while li-cense suspended and Failure to Transfer Title.

Disturbance report received in the area of Paterson Road and Playfield Avenue. Report-ing Party advised they could hear a female yelling at a male. Officers contacted a male and female in the area, both advised they had a ver-bal only argument and agreed to separate for a while to cool down.

Officers received a report of suspicious persons in the 1200 block of Prosser Avenue. Officers contacted a male and female in the area of the base-ball dugouts. It was deter-mined the male and female had an active protection order between them. The male was taken into custody for viola-tion of the protection order. Upon arrest, male was found to be in possession of sus-pected methamphetamine and drug

paraphernalia. Adult male was booked into the Benton County Jail for charges of Violation of No Contact Order and Possession of Metham-phetamine.

Multiple reports of loud ex-plosions heard in the 1000 block of Sadie Street. Officers along with Benton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area and heard what sounded like fireworks.

MAY 20

Traffic stop in the 100 block of Merlot Drive. Driver was found to be driving with a suspended license. Adult female was cited and released for Third-degree driving while license suspended.

Officers responded to a re-quest for welfare check at north Gap and Wine Country roads for a report of a female walking in the roadway who appeared to be in distress. Officers contacted a female and transported her to Prosser Memorial Hospital to speak with Crisis Response. Upon arrival at PMH, female refused to speak with Crisis and refused all assistance.

Request for welfare check received in the 100 block of Nunn Road. It was reported a male was seen slumped over on his hands and knees on the bike pathway. Officers contacted the male who ad-vised he was going to the bus stop to try and catch a ride to Pasco. Male said he was on his knees praying and did not need medical attention or need any assistance. Male was offered a courtesy ride back to the residence he was staying at in Grandview, but he refused.

Traffic stop at Gap and Wine Country roads. Driver was found to be driving with a suspended license. Adult male was cited and released for Third-degree driving while license suspended.

Disturbance reported in the 100 block of Merlot Dr. It was reported that a male and fe-male were yelling at each oth-er at the location. Officers contacted the male and female who advised they had a ver-bal only argument over how to get gas.

Officers responded to a non-injury accident at Ellen Avenue and Market Street. Reporting Party advised she had fallen asleep behind the wheel and had hit a parked car.

Officers responded to a complaint of an unwanted subject at McDonald’s. It was believed that the female was possibly on narcotics. Offic-ers contacted the female who advised she was suicidal and asked if she needed to punch an officer in the face in order to get help. Female was the same female who was con-tacted earlier and who had been transported to PMH. Crisis Response was contact-ed and dispatched to assist the female.

MAY 21

Officers responded to a complaint of an unwanted subject at Prosser Memorial Hospital. Reporting Party advised there was a female at the location that had been asked to leave but was refus-ing. Responding Officer con-tacted the female who decided to leave after being told she would be arrested for tres-passing if she continued to refuse.

Report of a male sleeping on the sidewalk near the bridge. Officers checked the area but were not able to lo-cate the male.

Officers responded to a non-injury traffic accident in the area of Seventh Street and Meade Avenue. One vehicle was rear ended by another while stopped at the stop sign. Adult female was issued an infraction for Following Too Close.

Officers assisted with a civil child custody issue in the 900 block of Alexander Court.

MAY 22

Officers responded to a re-port of a suspicious item near the bridge on Wine Country Rd. Reporting Party advised they had seen something sticking out under a street light and were concerned due to all of the recent bomb scares. Responding Officer located the item and found it was a piece of material that had been pressed between two pieces of the bridge and had become partially dis-lodged. Officer found no ob-vious crime or safety hazard.

Officers responded to a non-injury traffic accident in the 800 block of Myrtle Street. Reporting Party stated she had accidentally backed into a parked vehicle. Adult female was issued an infraction for Unsafe or Improper Backing.

Officers received a report of a non-injury traffic accident in the 100 block of Max Benitz Road. Accident was deter-mined to be non-reportable, Officer assisted parties with exchanging information.

Warrant arrest in the 700 block of Memorial Street. Of-ficer contacted a female in the area, female was acting fidg-ety and agitated and would not fully cooperate with com-mands. It was found the fe-male had an active DOC war-rant. Upon arrest, female was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and sus-pected methamphetamine. Female was booked into the Benton County Jail for the warrant and pending charges of Possession of Metham-phetamine and Providing False Statement.

MAY 23

Officers received a report of a disturbance in the 700 block of Wine Country Road. Dis-turbance was determined to be a civil dispute regarding the repossession of a semi-tractor trailer.

Theft/Fraud report received in the 900 block of Alexander Court. Reporting Party stated that he was expecting a check in the mail and when it hadn’t arrived he contacted his ex-employer to learn that the check had been mailed and cashed on May 7, 2018. RP provided an image of the cashed check and it was ob-vious that the signature on the back of the check did not belong to the RP. Case is under investigation.

Warrant arrest in the area of Old Inland Empire Highway and Wine Country Road. Male known to have a warrant was contacted and taken into cus-tody. Adult male was booked into the Benton County Jail for the warrant.

Officers received a report of a disturbance in the 1300 block of Sommers Avenue. Reporting Party advised her daughter had been shoved by another juvenile female while at the City Park. Officers checked the area, but the sus-pect juvenile was gone upon arrival.

Noise complaint received in the 1100 block of Prosser Avenue. Reporting Party ad-vised their neighbor was yell-ing loudly. Officer responded to the area and was not able to hear any yelling. Officer contacted the neighbor who advised he was speaking with his daughter on the phone.

Traffic stop in the area of Sixth Street and Sheridan Avenue. Driver was found to be driving with a suspended license. Adult female was cited and released for Third-degree driving while license sus-pended.

MAY 24

Report of road rage re-ceived in the area of Interstate 82 and Wine Country Rd. Reporting Party advised that another vehicle tried to get her to pull over on the high-way and was now following her for an unknown reason. Both vehicles pulled up to the Police Department and were contacted. It was determined that the other vehicle’s win-dow had been damaged by the RP’s vehicle while driving on the highway and they were trying to get the RP’s atten-tion. Incident was referred to the Washington State Patrol.

Malicious mischief report received in the 800 block of Park Avenue. Reporting Party advised they had found graffi-ti written on a tabletop in the covered area at the park. Damage was reported to be around $50. Information was forwarded to Prosser City Parks Department.