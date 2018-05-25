Daily Sun logo

PUBLIC NOTICE

As of Friday, May 25, 2018

PUBLIC NOTICE

YAKIMA REGIONAL CLEAN AIR AGENCY

PROPOSED FY 2019 PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

NOTICE is hereby given that the Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency Board of Directors will hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, June 14, 2018 to receive Public Comments on the Agency's proposed FY 2019 Budget. The hearing will be held during the regularly scheduled Board of Directors meeting and will begin shortly after the 2:00 pm start of the Board meeting. The hearing will be held in the City Council Chambers in Yakima City Hall at 129 N First Street, Yakima, WA.

PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS

May 18 and 25, 2018

﻿

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News and Information from our Community Partners

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS