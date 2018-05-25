PUBLIC NOTICE

YAKIMA REGIONAL CLEAN AIR AGENCY

PROPOSED FY 2019 PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

NOTICE is hereby given that the Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency Board of Directors will hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, June 14, 2018 to receive Public Comments on the Agency's proposed FY 2019 Budget. The hearing will be held during the regularly scheduled Board of Directors meeting and will begin shortly after the 2:00 pm start of the Board meeting. The hearing will be held in the City Council Chambers in Yakima City Hall at 129 N First Street, Yakima, WA.

PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS

May 18 and 25, 2018