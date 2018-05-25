Daily Sun logo

School Board meets May 31

By Jennie McGhan

As of Friday, May 25, 2018

PROSSER — The School Board is taking part in a special 4:30 p.m. meeting Thursday, May 31.

The meeting to discuss board goals, operational procedures and communications takes place at the Housel Middle School library, 2001 Highland Drive.

