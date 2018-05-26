Sheriff's Office closed due to fume-related issues

— YAKIMA — The main Yakima County Sheriff’s Office will remain closed until June 11 due to fumes making workers sick, officials said Friday afternoon.

Chief Civil Deputy Ed Levesque said the building at 1822 S. First St. was closed due to a chemical-type odor following recent roof repairs.

The fumes are believed to have caused symptoms that include headaches, nosebleeds and more, he said.

“Some employees working in the office have experienced symptoms that may be connected to the chemical odor,” he said Friday. “It was decided to close the office and relocate the employees to different county buildings as a precautionary measure.”

While the office is closed, residents can conduct business in-person at the agency’s Zillah precinct, 715 Fountain Blvd., Levesque said. They can also call the precinct at 509-574-2636.

Employees in the main office have been relocated to other Sheriff’s Office facilities, he said.

“We are terribly sorry if these unforeseen circumstances have caused any inconvenience to the public,” he said.

The announcement follows at least two days of fume-related issues, the first of which occurred May 14.

On May 22, fume-related issues again caused some to experience headaches, bloody noses, sore throats, chest tightening, puffy eyes and diarrhea, spokesman Casey Schilperoort.

The agency hired an environmental firm to install air monitoring equipment and large fans Friday, May 25